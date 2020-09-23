expand
September 23, 2020

Teachers at Meadow View Elementary School wore gold on Friday, Sept. 18, to bring awareness to childhood cancer. (Contributed/Michelle Brakefield)

MVES goes gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness

By Alec Etheredge

Published 6:35 pm Wednesday, September 23, 2020

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – Faculty members at Meadow View Elementary School donned bright yellow shirts the morning of Sept. 18 to commemorate and bring awareness to those affected by childhood cancer.

MVES Second grade teacher Jenny Thrasher said that the school had a faculty member with a relative whose life had been touched by cancer. She explained that they wanted to show their support to their MVES family member, and to all victims of childhood cancer.

“We have a faculty member who has a family member with neuroblastoma,” she explained. “We wanted to make a statement that when one member of our school family is hurting, we all are. By wearing the colors, we are making a statement that we are united in the fight against cancer.”

Other groups at the school like cheerleaders had done similar shows of support, but Thrasher said that having all the faculty members dressed in yellow really helped to amplify that statement. She said that it was especially important considering their profession.

“I think as educators nothing is more important in our lives than children,” she said. “We want all kids everywhere to be healthy and happy in all ways possible. This is a cause that really pushes on our heartstring and weighs heavy on our minds.”

Childhood cancer impacts the lives of approximately 15,780 children each year in the U.S., so September is set aside each year to honor and bring resources to help find a cure to cancer.

Thrasher said she and the school just wanted to look out for their own, and to show support to everyone facing this battle.

“I just want to say that from our family all those that are faceted by cancer we love you and we are praying and looking out for you,” she said.

