September 23, 2020

Shugah’s restaurant offers sweet desserts, more in classy setting

By Staff Reports

Published 4:26 pm Wednesday, September 23, 2020

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM – Lovers of desserts like pies, cakes, cookies and more now have a new restaurant to indulge their sweet tooth as Shugah’s officially opened in Pelham last month.

The restaurant was started by Bob and Judy Gross, who moved to Pelham from St. Louis, Missouri about five years ago to be closer to family.

“In Missouri my wife had gone to culinary school and got her associate’s degree and had a restaurant up there,” Bob Gross explained. “She got the urge to get back into it, and we ended up buying this property and creating a restaurant with a dessert and lunch café feel.”

The restaurant was built inside of a former house, which creates this feel, according to Gross. He and his wife added to the atmosphere by installing antique chairs, tables and chinaware for an eclectic mix.

Shugah’s prides itself on providing delicious pies baked by Judy Gross with flavors like peach, cherry, key lime, chocolate and plumcot.

Gross said they usually have something different to offer guests.

Aside from a wide array of desserts, Shugah’s offers between four and six lunch items each week.

According to Gross, they usually have a special chicken salad and quiche.

They have and plan to offer in the future different kind of sliders like short-rib, crab cake and meatball sliders.

The restaurant, located at 3187 Lee Street, also has a significant history as it is one of the oldest residential buildings in Pelham.

Gross said some guests informed him they used to live there and marveled at how it had changed.
Gross said one of those guests was a relative of Paul Yeager Sr., who was the first mayor of Pelham and lived in the building.

“We hope this provides a local place where people can come and relax. We don’t want them to feel rushed. We want them to get away from some of the stress we are having this year,” Gross said.

Shugah’s is open Wednesday-Saturday between 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. More information can be found by calling 624-3431 or by visiting them at Facebook.com/Shugahs-103511658056427.

