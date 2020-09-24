Alabama 25 work in Wilsonville to continue into October

FROM STAFF REPORTS

WILSONVILLE – Weather permitting beginning Monday, Sept. 28 at 8 a.m., the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will close one southbound lane of Alabama 25 in Wilsonville from mile marker 138.440 to mile marker 138.958 to install guardrails and to finish pouring curb and gutter.

This closure is expected to last approximately one week.

Motorists are requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use caution in this area. ALDOT thanks motorists for their patience during this construction operation to improve Alabama’s roadways.

