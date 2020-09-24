Jimmie Gould

Alabaster

With profound sadness we announce the passing of Jimmie Gould, our loving father, grandfather, and friend to all whose lives he touched.

Jimmie died on Tuesday, Sept. 22, two days after his 87th birthday after a hard battle with Covid 19.

Jimmie is preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Edna Earle.

He is survived by his daughters, Lee and Lane; grandson, Evan; and dog, Lily. Jimmie was very fond of his sons-in-law, David Wagner (Lee) and John Langlow (Lane).

Born in Mobile, Jimmie has been a resident of Alabaster for over 60 years. He was an integral part of the Alabaster community and was known as “Mr. Alabaster.” Jimmie co-owned and managed the P&T Food Center, with his father-in-law and brothers-in-law, for over 5 decades. After the Food Center closed, Jimmie became the City Manager of Alabaster. He served in this role for over a decade. Jimmie was also a City Councilman for many years and served on numerous boards and committees in service of the city of Alabaster.

Jimmie was a devoted member of the First United Methodist Church of Alabaster for over 60 years. He was a church trustee and a member of various committees through the years.

Jimmie will be missed for his kindness and generosity to all who knew him.

A visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 26 from 2:15-3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Alabaster. The service will begin at 3 p.m. from the sanctuary with Reverend Brian Erickson officiating. The church has a limit of 50 guests. There are no restrictions for number of guests at the graveside services. Masks are required at the church and at the graveside. Interment will follow at Jefferson Memorial Gardens, South.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the National Alzheimer’s Foundation or the First United Methodist Church of Alabaster Building Fund.