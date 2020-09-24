expand
September 24, 2020

Shelby County Football Show Week 6

By Alec Etheredge

Published 4:22 pm Thursday, September 24, 2020

It may seem like a quiet week as we’ve hit the midway mark of the 2020 high school football season in Alabama, meaning teams are taking a break from region play. But there are plenty of exciting matchups on tap for Friday night, including a No. 1 versus No. 1 matchup in Alabaster between Thompson and Mountain Brook, as well as a big in-county showdown between Pelham and Chelsea. Those are just two of many strong games scheduled that we talk about on this week’s Shelby County Football Show. We also name our SCR Stars of the Week in the final 10 minutes of the show. Tune in and get ready for another exciting night of action.

