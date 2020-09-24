Thomas Ray “Pap” Morris

Indian Springs

Thomas Ray “Pap” Morris, age 89, of Indian Springs, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 26 from 10-11 a.m. at Bolton Funeral Home in Columbiana. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Dr. Billy Skinner officiating. A graveside service for family only will follow at Old Chapel Cemetery in Wilsonville. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Pap is preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Annie Morris; and first wife, Jo Anne Howell Morris.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Rose Marie Morris; children, Ginger Hodges (Wayne), Tony Hamlett, and Lori Hamlett Herbert (Ken); grandchildren, Morris Hodges (Morgan), Nicole Goode (Jason), and Lauren Lowry (Jerry); great grandchildren, Lincoln Hodges, Elle Hodges, Clark Goode, Pippi Lowry and Penny Lowry; brothers and sisters, Jake Morris, Charlie Morris (Connie), Wanda Billingsley (Rod), Jane Dillard, Nancy Ray (Kenneth), Becky Glass, and Tommie Ann Edwards (Paul); and many nieces and nephews.

Pap graduated from Shelby County High School in 1949. He received multiple football scholarships and attended Jones Junior College and graduated from Mississippi State University. Following 2 years in the Army he played professional football in the Canadian Football League for the Edmonton Eskimos.

From 1957 – 1975, he coached football at Memphis State University, Mississippi State University, Tulane University, and Auburn University. From 1976 – 1996 he served as Dean of Student Affairs at Nunnelley State Technical College in Childersburg.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Pap Morris to the “Old Chapel Community Cemetery Fund”, 449 Newsome Road, Wilsonville Alabama 35186.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.