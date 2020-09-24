expand
September 24, 2020

Pictured is a scene from a 2018 “Carrie” dress rehearsal held in the Reynolds Hall theatre. (Contributed)

UM Department of Theatre receives national accreditation

By Staff Reports

Published 4:42 pm Thursday, September 24, 2020

The University of Montevallo’s Department of Theatre has received accreditation from the National Association of Schools of Theatre (NAST), meaning every visual and performing arts department at the University is now nationally accredited.

Montevallo joins only about 190 other schools across the nation in holding the prestigious NAST accreditation. NAST voted to admit UM as an associate member in August following a comprehensive and rigorous review of the University’s Department of Theatre.

“Institutional arts accreditation in theatre by NAST is important because it means that a student wishing to study theatre will know that our Department of Theatre—from the faculty to the curriculum to the facilities—meets and exceeds national standards of excellence for that study,” said Dr. Steve Peters, dean of the UM College of Fine Arts. “They can also know for sure that the University itself is fully committed to such a high level of excellence because it could not have been achieved without that institutional commitment. Now, for the first time in our college’s history, all the visual and performing arts departments in the College of Fine Arts are nationally accredited.”

The accreditation is a testament to the quality and dedication of the faculty in the UM Department of Theatre.

“In receiving institutional accreditation in theatre by NAST, I appreciate the recognition of our ongoing efforts by faculty, staff and administration to ensure that theatre students are receiving an excellent education that prepares them not only for careers, but a meaningful life,” said Dr. David Callaghan, chair of the UM Department of Theatre.

To learn more about the UM Department of Theatre, visit Montevallo.edu/department-of-theatre.

