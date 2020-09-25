Arrest reports for the week of Sept. 20, 2020

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Aug. 2 through Sept. 23:

Alabaster

Sept. 15

-Ryan Susan Harris, 32, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest.

Sept. 16

-Jermaine Cortez Grimmett, 42, of Birmingham, theft of property third degree.

-Timothy Shane Postell, 35, of Birmingham, theft of property fourth degree.

Calera

Sept. 14

-Jamie Denise Snyder, 28, of Jemison, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

-Andria Shields, 50, of Alabaster, failure to appear.

-Patrick James Bradley, 37, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-assault, failure to appear (three counts).

-Edgar Eduardo Gonzalez, 23, of Calera, failure to appear (two counts).

-Dandre Cortez McCary, 26, of Montevallo, possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic, possession of marijuana second degree.

Sept. 15

-Benjamin Eric Meacham, 22, of Clanton, failure to appear.

-April Cheri Bitz, 36, of Montevallo, agency assist.

-Ashton Jarel Gaither, 30, of Birmingham, failure to appear.

-Larry Robert Brasher, 33, of Jemison, failure to appear.

-Daniel Lee Woodrome, 34, of Alabaster, violation of a domestic violence protection order.

Sept. 16

-Justin Samuel Ferguson, 19, of Helena, possession of a controlled substance-cocaine.

-Erin Elizabeth Davenport, 28, of Alabaster, failure to appear (three counts).

-Dandre Cortez McCary, 26, of Montevallo, failure to appear (two counts).

-Austin Rashad Cotton, 24, of Columbiana, failure to appear.

-Joshua Lawrence Bradley, 28, of Columbiana, failure to appear (two counts).

Sept. 17

-Cynthia Kaye Motsko, 67, of Calera, harassment-intimidation.

Sept. 18

-Blake Wayne Johnson, 28, of Montevallo, agency assist.

-Mark Anthony McKay, 47, of Prattville, DUI-alcohol.

-Amanda White Stano, 38, of Montevallo, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, drug trafficking.

-John Paul Jones, 40, of Montevallo, possession of drug paraphernalia, drug trafficking.

Sept. 19

-Lawrence Shane Miley, 47, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-assault.

-Cody Duane Leslei, 33, of Pelham, possession of marijuana first degree, distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia.

-Kevin Ryan Williamson, 44, of Jemison, possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana first degree, drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence.

Harpersville

Aug. 2

-Phillip DeLoach, 45, of Talladega, warrant-other.

-Larry Storey, 39, of Harpersville, domestic violence-assault.

Aug. 3

-Aaron Little, 32, of Madison, attempting to elude, DUI.

Aug. 4

-Robert Lambert, 41, of Harpersville, attempting to elude.

-Joseph Powell, 21, of Greenville, unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, DUI.

Aug. 9

-Eddie Fair, 50, of Birmingham, weapons violation.

Aug. 15

-Natasha Davis, 39, of Columbiana, public intoxication.

Aug. 19

-Russell Boothe, 57, domestic violence-assault.

Aug. 22

-Brian Hodges, 44, of Columbiana, warrant-ours.

Aug. 24

-Christopher Plexico, 28, of Sylacauga, carrying concealed weapon.

Aug. 26

-Mark Hogan, 36, of Vincent, warrant-ours.

-Joey Parker, 39, of Harpersville, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, UPOMS, carrying concealed weapon.

Aug. 27

-Todd Langner, 50, Unlawful possession of marijuana.

-Tavius Smith, 23, of Vincent, warrant-other.

Aug. 31

-Dakota Coleman, 28, of Brierfield, warrant-ours.

Helena

Sept. 13

-David Raymond Wyatt Golec, 41, criminal trespass third degree, possession of marijuana second degree, tampering with physical evidence.

-Jamie Lauren Schultz, 28, DUI-alcohol.

-London Danelle Craig, 26, possession of a controlled substance.

Sept. 16

-Lavon Curtis Watts, 26, firearms license required.

Sept. 17

-Jeffery Williams, 57, probation violation.

Sept. 18

-Yostin Brayan Ortiz Lopez, 24, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Wilmer Yoc Garcia, 21, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Darnell Brown Boatwright, 27, theft of property first degree.

-Dewayne Junior Allen, 26, probation violation.

Sept. 19

-Noah Edwin Murdaugh, 18, possession of drug paraphernalia, minor in possession of alcohol.

Sept. 20

-Arthur Lee Ervin, 62, failure to appear-traffic.

Montevallo

Sept. 16

-Mustafa Rashad Martin, court ordered arrest.

Sept. 17

-Kenneth Ray Johnson, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia and liquor-PI appears in public place under the influence.

-Erin Elizabeth Davenport, traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear.

Sept. 19

-Timmy Dale Martin, agency assist arrest.

Sept. 22

-Chrostopher D. Hammons, traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear.

Sept. 23

-Casey Lynn Morton, dangerous drugs-synthetic narcotic-possess, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs-PPC promote prison.

-Tiffany Marie Johnson, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs-Methamphetamine-possess.

-Mark Clifton Becker, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs-Methamphetamine-possess.

-Jonathon James Haley, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs-Methamphetamine-possess.

-Demontae Montez Smith, dangerous drug-POM 2 possession of marijuana.

Pelham

Sept. 13

-Terry Robertson, 45, of Montgomery, receiving stolen property 1st degree.

-Suntonna Miles, 42, of Birmingham, expired tag.

Sept. 14

-Heath Diveley, 37, of Trussville, driving while suspended, 20 days to register vehicle and failure to display insurance.

-Yousef Khalidi, 24, of Birmingham, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and speeding above 70, interstate.

-Rebecca Cook, 37, of Greenville, public intoxication.

Sept. 15

-Sid Gurram, 46, of Pelham, driving while suspended.

Sept. 16

-Jonathan McCulough, 34, of Bessemer, alias warrants.

-Yasmine Stoudemire, 25, of Calera, alias warrants.

Sept. 17

-Marcus Parker, 44, of Alabaster, domestic violence 3rd degree.

-Roderick Hamilton, 54, of Birmingham, driving without a license.

-Emily Brook Little, 46, of Birmingham, alias warrant.

-Jerome Lilly, 41, of Montevallo, alias warrant.

Sept. 18

-Derrick McKinnon, 46, of Birmingham, driving while revoked.

-Christina Vancleave, 29, of Helena, receiving stolen property 4th degree, less than $500.

-Jennifer Chappell, 47, of Maylene, expired tag, seatbelt required, failure to display insurance and driving while suspended.

-Ronny Thrift 43, of Trafford, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Kelly Pybas, 29, of Pelham, DUI-influence of alcohol.