Athlete of the Week: Ryan Webb

Athlete of the Week: Sept. 20, 2020



Name: Ryan Webb

School: Oak Mountain High School

Grade: 12th

What sports do you play? Soccer

Do you have a pre-game/competition ritual? I tape my right wrist before every game to cover up

my bracelet.

What’s your favorite subject at school? Why? Science because it is the most interesting.

Are you involved in other school activities or groups? No

What are your hobbies? Playing Call of Duty

What is your favorite sports team? Manchester United

Who is your favorite athlete? Marcus Rashford

What do you want to be when you grow up? A physical therapist.

The Shelby County Reporter’s Athlete of the Week is open to students of all ages who play any sport for public, private or home schools in the county. To nominate someone, contact Scott Mims at 250-669-3131 or scott.mims@shelbycountyreporter.com.

