BOE OKs annexation request for portion of CHHS campus

COLUMBIANA – The Shelby County Board of Education approved a request from the city of Chelsea to annex a portion of the Chelsea High School campus into the city limits.

“About 75 percent of the school campus is already in the city limits,” Shelby County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Operations David Calhoun said at the BOE’s Sept. 24 meeting, noting the back edge of the property where several athletic fields are located is the portion that is still located in unincorporated Shelby County. “By approving this request, that will take care of the entire Chelsea High School campus.”

Calhoun said shortly after Chelsea’s incorporation in 1996, the city came to the school district asking for the CHHS campus to be annexed into the city; however, the discovery was made recently that the entire campus was not annexed then.

In other business, the board approved the district’s five-year capital plan to be submitted to the state.

The plan consists of a list of projects and related budgets, classifications, funding years and funding sources.

“This is a moving and working document,” SCS Facilities and Maintenance Coordinator Randy Reeves said. “It can be edited, changed and amended to reflect the changing needs in our school system at any time during the year.”

The board also approved a bid from Commercial Floor Systems for flooring for various Shelby County Schools.

Reeves said the bid would allow the district to address flooring needs throughout the district, not just for certain schools.

The board also:

Approved the payroll and monthly expenditures for the month of August 2020.

Approved the Fiscal Year 2020-21 salary schedule.

Approved the revised board policy regarding harassment.

Approved personnel actions, bus subs and aides.