Bywater Oyster Bar offering wine tasting Oct. 5

HELENA – Wine lovers will have a chance to indulge in a wide variety of wines on Monday, Oct. 5, as Bywater Oyster Bar and Grill is set to host a special wine tasting event.

The tasting will last two hours from 5-7 p.m. and will be led by Sean Wattson, a level II Sommelier, who has developed a depth of knowledge of wines over the past decade.

“I don’t want anyone who doesn’t know anything about wine to be afraid to come. I want anyone who likes wine and wants to learn and really just have a good time,” Wattson said.

Matt Norman, Bywater Co-Owner, said that the restaurant is hosting the tasting to give people an opportunity to get out of their houses in a safe way, while also enjoying themselves.

“We just wanted to have a little fun,” Norman said. “Everyone is tired of being locked up, and we hope to get 50 of our good friends and customers together to sample some of the wines.”

Norman said anyone, regardless of their knowledge of wines, will be able to come and enjoy themselves, as Wattson will be offering a wide array of information on wines and what pairs well with each of them.

“With Sean’s experience, it is just a chance for people to enjoy some really good juice and update their education about it in a very comfortable environment where people are not going to feel pressured,” Norman said. “They won’t have to be super knowledgeable about wine to enjoy themselves.”

Reservations for the event will run $25 per person, which will include complimentary hors d’oeuvres. There are only a limited number of seats available to ensure proper distancing.

Those interested can get more information and reserve a seat by calling Bywater at 205-358-7518.