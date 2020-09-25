Dixon named SCS assistant superintendent of human resources

COLUMBIANA – The Shelby County Board of Education approved Joel Dixon as the school district’s assistant superintendent of human resources at a meeting on Thursday, Sept. 24.

Dixon is in his 23rd year in education, his 12th year in administration and most recently has served as the Shelby County Schools human resources supervisor.

Dixon thanked the BOE and district leaders for the opportunities to serve Shelby County Schools in various capacities over the years.

He also thanked his wife, Amy, and their children for their ongoing support.

“I’ve been supported every step of the journey, and I’ve been challenged to grow and take risks,” Dixon said. “I’m thankful for the relationships I’ve had here for the last 12 years. I am proud to be a part of Shelby County Schools. There is no place else I would want to be.”