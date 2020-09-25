expand
Ad Spot

September 25, 2020

Joel Dixon was approved as the new assistant superintendent of human resources for Shelby County Schools. (Reporter Photo/Emily Sparacino)

Dixon named SCS assistant superintendent of human resources

By Emily Sparacino

Published 1:16 pm Friday, September 25, 2020

COLUMBIANA – The Shelby County Board of Education approved Joel Dixon as the school district’s assistant superintendent of human resources at a meeting on Thursday, Sept. 24.

Dixon is in his 23rd year in education, his 12th year in administration and most recently has served as the Shelby County Schools human resources supervisor.

Dixon thanked the BOE and district leaders for the opportunities to serve Shelby County Schools in various capacities over the years.

He also thanked his wife, Amy, and their children for their ongoing support.

“I’ve been supported every step of the journey, and I’ve been challenged to grow and take risks,” Dixon said. “I’m thankful for the relationships I’ve had here for the last 12 years. I am proud to be a part of Shelby County Schools. There is no place else I would want to be.”

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Reporter

Dixon named SCS assistant superintendent of human resources

280 Reporter

BOE OKs annexation request for portion of CHHS campus

280 Main Story

SCS recognizes First-Year Teachers of the Year

Helena

Bywater Oyster Bar offering wine tasting Oct. 5

Calera

Calera’s game with Pell City canceled due to COVID-19

Montevallo

UM Department of Theatre receives national accreditation

News

Alabama 25 work in Wilsonville to continue into October

280 Main Story

Shelby County Football Show Week 6

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Tour of Lights to provide Christmas cheer

News

PCS proposes $44.8 million budget for upcoming fiscal year

News

Matthew Blount Post 555 memorial ride for wreaths across America

Alabaster Main Story

MVES goes gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness

Helena

HPD Investigator speaks on cyberbullying

Helena

Helena Library to host 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten

Helena

Helena teen improves Joe Tucker park for Eagle Scout Project 

Columbiana

Shelby County Shindig features bluegrass

280 Reporter

Keeping it in the family

Columbiana

Doing good behind the scenes

Columbiana

Legion looking for a few good men—and women

Business

Shugah’s restaurant offers sweet desserts, more in classy setting

Alabaster Main Story

Two more suspects arrested in Alabaster shooting case

280 Main Story

SBA gearing up for annual Christmas Gift Shop

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson remains unanimous No. 1 team, climbs in national rankings

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster ranked 39th best place to live in America