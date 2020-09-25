expand
September 25, 2020

Sheriff’s reports for the week of Sept. 20, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 4:36 pm Friday, September 25, 2020

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Sept. 4-12:

Sept. 4

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Information from the 200 block of Polo Field Way, Chelsea.

Sept. 6

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 26000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville. A 2013 CGMT Blazer was damaged.

-Criminal mischief from the 1100 block of Altadena Rise, Birmingham. An inside door frame panel valued at $50 was damaged.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the Highway 400 Boat Launch, Shelby. Suspected crystal meth (.97 gram) and a cut plastic straw with residue were confiscated.

-Incident from the 5800 block of Hunt Cliff Road, Birmingham.

-Suicide attempt from Buck Horn Cove, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 300 block of Shelby County 61, Columbiana.

-Suicide attempt from Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 300 block of Goodwin Circle, Vincent.

-Incident from the 100 block of Beach Loop Road, Shelby.

-Harassment from the 2000 block of Beaver Creek Road, Columbiana.

-Harassment from the 700 block of Hidden Ridge, Chelsea.

Sept. 7

-Domestic investigation from the 5000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief from the 700 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea. A utility trailer was damaged.

-Dissemination of obscene matter-under 17 from Brantlyville Drive, Maylene.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, DUI-controlled substance from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A Springfield XD9 magazine and a prescription bottle containing two types of Xanax, white bars (2 milligrams, two full and three broken pieces) and blue round (1 milligram, four full and three broken pieces) were confiscated.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 100 block of Merrell Lokey Road, Wilsonville. A 2013 Bad Boy mower valued at $5,000 was stolen.

-Civil dispute from the 100 block of Waterloo Bend, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 6200 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 700 block of Hidden Ridge, Chelsea.

-Public intoxication from the 100 block of Dubose Drive, Montevallo.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Chism Circle, Montevallo.

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Davis Drive, Columbiana.

-Death investigation from the 500 block of Grayson Place, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 400 block of Griffin Park Lane, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 11000 block of Dunnavant Road, Leeds.

-Suicide attempt from the 4000 block of Shelby County 36, Chelsea.

-Death investigation from the 11000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 10000 block of U.S. 280, Westover.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Waterview Drive, Columbiana.

-Criminal mischief from the 900 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo. A mailbox valued at $30 and a post valued at $30 were damaged.

-Criminal mischief from the 6000 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo. A mailbox valued at $40 was damaged.

-Criminal mischief from the 5000 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo. A mailbox valued at $30 was damaged.

-Criminal mischief from the 5000 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo. A mailbox valued at $30 was damaged.

-DUI, resisting arrest from Cahaba Valley Road and Cahaba Valley Trace, Birmingham. A Ruger .357 revolver was recovered.

-Assault from Egg and Butter Road, Columbiana.

-Domestic investigation from the 500 block of Grayson Place, Chelsea.

Sept. 8

-Fire investigation from the 4900 block of Caldwell Mill Lane, Birmingham.

-Assault from the 100 block of Beach Loop, Shelby.

-Criminal mischief from the 6000 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo. A mailbox valued at $30 was damaged.

-Criminal mischief from the 100 block of Tolbert Circle, Montevallo. A mailbox valued at $40 was damaged.

-Domestic incident from the 6000 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.

-Suicide attempt from Crenshaw Road, Columbiana.

-Criminal mischief from the 2000 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo. A mailbox valued at $30 was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 2000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. An Alabama tag was stolen.

-Assault from the 100 block of Beach Loop, Shelby.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, theft from the 28000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville. An excavator seat valued at $500, air conditioning control unit valued at $1,800, radio with speakers valued at $500, rubber floor mat valued at $750 and wiring harness valued at $1,500 were stolen.

-Criminal mischief from the 1500 block of Shelby County 13, Helena. A Ford/New Holland 7610S tractor sustained $700 in damages; a Bushhog sustained $10,000 in damages; and a Ford/New Holland 7610S tractor sustained $30,000 in damages.

-Missing person-runaway from the 0-100 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence-harassment from Monte Bello Lane, Montevallo.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Chism Circle, Montevallo.

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Mt. Canaan Circle, Vincent.

Sept. 9

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from U.S. 280 East at Essex Drive, Chelsea. Marijuana (1 gram), three Visa credit/debit cards and A Springfield Armory XD-9 were confiscated.

-Injury to or destruction of state property by prisoner from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A floor of a padded cell sustained $500 in damages.

-Incident from the 300 block of Arabian Road, Columbiana.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 11000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. An AT&T wireless router valued at $400 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Pope Street, Wilsonville. A lawn chair valued at $10 was stolen.

-Incident from the 100 block of Chestnut Lane, Helena.

-Death investigation from the 2000 block of Belvedere Cove, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence from the 90 block of Kali Drive, Chelsea.

-Identity theft from the 700 block of Tara Drive, Columbiana.

-Death investigation from the 16000 block of Retreat Lane, Birmingham.

-Destruction of state property from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Two mattresses valued at $200 were damaged.

-Fire investigation from the 6000 block of Old Highway 280, Westover. A Kia 4-door car was burned.

-Incident from the 100 block of Chestnut Lane, Helena.

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Shelby County 307, Shelby.

Sept. 10

-Harassing communications from the 3500 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 1400 block of Shelby County 303, Shelby.

-Shoplifting from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Miscellaneous items valued at $88.70 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 11000 block of U.S. 280, Westover. A catalytic converter valued at $400 was stolen.

-Incident from the 4600 block of Chesapeake Cove, Birmingham.

-SORNA violation from the 3000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-SORNA violation from the 900 block of Sixth Avenue Southwest, Alabaster.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 40000 block of Alabama 25, Vincent. A back door was damaged.

-Miscellaneous from the 9600 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 300 block of Forest Lakes Drive, Chelsea.

-Reckless endangerment from the 0 block of Hawthorn Street, Birmingham. A Glock 26 was confiscated.

-Criminal mischief from the 100 block of Memory Lane, Alabaster. A windshield was damaged.

Sept. 11

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 300 block of Shelby County 55, Wilsonville.

-Property damage from an unknown location. A 2017 Chevy Impala sustained $500 in damages.

-Incident from the 5400 block of U.S. 280 at Arbor Place, Birmingham. A 2001 Ford Taurus was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 1000 block of Belvedere Cove, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 400 block of Shelby County 22, Montevallo.

Sept. 12

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Cupid Lane, Chelsea. A Samsung S-20 Ultra cell phone valued at $1,500 was stolen.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Shelby County 22, Montevallo.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Hickory Lane, Montevallo.

-DUI from U.S. 280 near Sunrise Lane, Westover.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Property damage from the 4700 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A metal awning was damaged.

-Custody dispute from the 9000 block of Retreat Circle, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia from the 200 block of Polo Field Way, Chelsea. A baggy of marijuana and a homemade bong were confiscated.

-Harassment, criminal mischief from the 5100 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. Four damaged smartphones valued at $50 and a Maglite flashlight valued at $25 were stolen.

