Student of the Week: Arianna Mendoza-Corona
Student of the Week: Sept. 20, 2020
Name: Arianna Mendoza-Corona
School: Helena High School
Grade: Ninth
What’s your favorite subject in school? English.
What school groups are you involved in? The color guard team.
What community groups are you involved in? None.
Who is your favorite teacher? Mrs. Russell and Ms. Watson.
What are your hobbies? Playing soccer.
If you could donate $100 to a charity, which one would you choose? To end childhood hunger.
What do you want to be when you grow up? A pediatric surgeon.
