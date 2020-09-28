Alabaster’s annual shredding, e-recycling day set for Oct. 10

ALABASTER – Alabaster residents will have an opportunity to safely dispose of paper documents and electronic items for free at the city’s annual event with Shred-it and Protec Recycling on Saturday, Oct. 10.

From 8 a.m.-noon, residents may bring their documents – tax forms, medical information, bank records and other similar items – and electronics to the former Thompson Intermediate School building located at 10111 Alabama 119.

Paper shredding will be limited to five file boxes per vehicle.

To assure everyone may utilize the service and not be turned away, residents are asked not to bring trailer or truck bed loads to the event.

Once the Shred-it truck is full, the service will be stopped.

Through Shred-it’s secure document destruction, all paper documents can go into tamper-proof containers where 100 percent of the paper is destroyed and recycled.

Accepted items for e-recycling include: PCs (including laptops), servers, cell phones and tablets, satellite and cable boxes, gaming systems and components, stereos and radios, switches and firewalls, printers and fax machines, VCRs and DVD players, remote controls, MP3 players, A/C adapters and other cables, LCD monitors, ink and toner cartridges, rechargeable batteries, hard drives, external hard drives, speakers, cameras, modems and routers and CD players.

Fees will apply to hard drive shredding ($10), CRT computer monitor ($10) and TVs ($25), and can be paid to Protec on the day of the event.

Items not accepted for e-recycling include: broken, leaking or corroded batteries; projection TVs (LCD, plasma, LED and CRT are OK); items containing mercury (thermostats and thermometers); lightbulbs; paint, adhesives, caulk, solvents or thinners; items too large to safely handle, such as anything that would break a pallet or that cannot be loaded onto a truck and moved around a warehouse; flammable or combustible materials; liquids of any kind; pressurized containers; and household refuse.

Volunteers will be working the event and will be able to help unload boxes and other items.