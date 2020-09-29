expand
Ad Spot

September 29, 2020

Calera plans triple ribbon cutting for bakery, fitness, plant stores

By Staff Reports

Published 7:36 pm Tuesday, September 29, 2020

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CALERA — Calera Main Street has big plans for Friday, Oct. 2. Beginning at 9:30 a.m., the city’s Historic Downtown District will officially welcome three new women-owned small businesses with a triple ribbon cutting ceremony and a weekend of specials to celebrate.

Beginning at 9:30 a.m., Main Street Fitness, located at 8267 U.S. 31, Calera’s newest workout facility specializing in functional fitness and supervised full-body workouts, will kick off the day’s ribbon cutting ceremonies.

Immediately following, Creations Galore & Moore, located at 8261 U.S. 31, Calera’s first bakery specializing in custom cakes for weddings and other major events, pastries and other delicacies, will officially open its doors for business.

The third ribbon cutting will take place just around the corner at plant, located at 10876 Alabama 25, a botanical lifestyle shop specializing in houseplants, home décor and unique gifts. Plant (stylized in all lowercase letters as plant) will also regularly feature Alabama-grown succulents at other downtown businesses, farmers markets and pop-up shops in the surrounding area.

“This celebration will mark our second triple-ribbon cutting for downtown Calera bringing the total to seven new retail establishments in our first year,” said Jackie Batson, Executive Director of Calera Main Street. “With two more businesses scheduled to open soon, including a brick oven pizza restaurant, we are constantly working toward restoration and revitalization for Calera Main Street with the goal of making it a shopping, dining and lifestyle destination for everyone in South Shelby County.”

Each new business will be offering special discounts on their products and services throughout the weekend to mark their grand openings while all the other Main Street retailers will also feature specials, raffles, giveaways, etc. to help celebrate the occasion. Food trucks will be on hand Friday and Saturday. Please check social media for details and times.

“We want to provide people an opportunity to come out and enjoy downtown while observing COVID-19 mask guidelines and social distancing for the health and safety of our community,” Batson said. “Obviously, if anyone is experiencing symptoms or is at an elevated risk for infection, we ask that they please continue to shelter in place.”

“I am so happy to see new life emerging from Calera’s downtown,” added Calera Councilwoman Kay Snowden-Turner. “The Calera Main Street program continues to work toward renovating vacant buildings, attracting new businesses and creating a place for community where there once was none! The City of Calera is proud to support Calera Main Street and we look forward to welcoming each of these new businesses.”

To add to the fun on Friday, Oct. 2, visitors will be given a punch card to take to each Calera Main Street retailer for a signature. The first 25 people to return that card to the Main Street table in the Calera Courtyard will receive a free Calera Main Street T-shirt!

For more information on these new Calera businesses, visit their websites and follow their social media as follows:
Main Street Fitness: Facebook.com/Main-Street-Fitness-Calera
Creations Galore & Moore: Creationsgaloreandmoore.com or Facebook.com/CreationsGaloreand MooreLLC
plant: Facebook.com/plantcalera

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Calera

Calera plans triple ribbon cutting for bakery, fitness, plant stores

Coronavirus

Pelham Public Library reopening its doors

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson adding more air-conditioned buses to fleet

280 Reporter

Camp named STAR Scholarship recipient

Columbiana

Godwin Brothers double up in Alabama Bass Trail South Division

Montevallo

Montevallo sustainability report gives overview of city’s progress

News

Kevin Finch named new Pelham Park Middle principal

Columbiana

Signs point to good things at Elvin Hill

Alabaster Main Story

Charges upgraded to murder for Alabaster suspects

News

South City Theatre announces October production

280 Main Story

Cinnaholic bakery’s grand opening sees ‘great response’

Alabaster Main Story

Church of the Highlands buys Greg’s Golf for Alabaster campus

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster’s annual shredding, e-recycling day set for Oct. 10

280 Main Story

Former Spain Park QB Nick Mullens has standout day for 49ers

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain, Spain Park set for important region battle in Game of the Week

Columbiana

Wildcats hold on despite Tiger rally

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson defense bottles up Mountain Brook in battle of top teams

280 Main Story

Pelham ground game leads to 47-28 victory against Chelsea

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson basketball coach helps give back to hurricane victims

280 Reporter

Dixon named SCS assistant superintendent of human resources

280 Reporter

BOE OKs annexation request for portion of CHHS campus

280 Main Story

SCS recognizes First-Year Teachers of the Year

Helena

Bywater Oyster Bar offering wine tasting Oct. 5

Calera

Calera’s game with Pell City canceled due to COVID-19