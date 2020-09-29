Camp named STAR Scholarship recipient

FROM STAFF REPORTS

NORTH SHELBY — The prestigious STAR Scholarship award for the 2019-2020 academic school year was presented to Elizabeth Camp, a recent graduate of Oak Mountain High School.

The scholarship was presented at the home of the recipient (due to the coronavirus pandemic) by Cheryl Clark, Chapter B STAR Scholarship chairperson, and Olivet Willis, Chapter B president.

Elizabeth is the daughter of Jennifer Camp and Kevin Camp and was recommended for this scholarship by Chapter B of Birmingham, Alabama.

Camp has been accepted and will attend Auburn University, where she has plans to study engineering beginning this fall.

The PEO STAR Scholarship is a $2,500 scholarship based on excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics and potential for future success. The program is open to young women who are citizens or legal residents of the United States or Canada and who are graduating high school seniors at the time of application. A student must be recommended by a PEO chapter.

The PEO Sisterhood, founded Jan. 21, 1869, at Iowa Wesleyan College of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is an international philanthropic and educational organization which promotes increased educational opportunities for women. There are nearly 6,000 local chapters in the United States and Canada with almost 250,000 initiated members. The PEO Sisterhood has provided over $366 million in financial assistance to more than 113,000 recipients. The PEO Sisterhood also owns Cottey College, a fully accredited, private liberal arts and sciences college for women, with two-year and selected four-year programs located in Nevada and Missouri.

For additional information on the PEO STAR Scholarship, contact Olivet Willis, Chapter B president (atwillis927@aol.com) or Cheryl Clark, Chapter B PEO STAR Scholarship chairperson (cc1247@msn.com).