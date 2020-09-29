expand
Ad Spot

September 29, 2020

File

Camp named STAR Scholarship recipient

By Staff Reports

Published 4:41 pm Tuesday, September 29, 2020

FROM STAFF REPORTS

NORTH SHELBY — The prestigious STAR Scholarship award for the 2019-2020 academic school year was presented to Elizabeth Camp, a recent graduate of Oak Mountain High School.

The scholarship was presented at the home of the recipient (due to the coronavirus pandemic) by Cheryl Clark, Chapter B STAR Scholarship chairperson, and Olivet Willis, Chapter B president.

Camp

Elizabeth is the daughter of Jennifer Camp and Kevin Camp and was recommended for this scholarship by Chapter B of Birmingham, Alabama.

Camp has been accepted and will attend Auburn University, where she has plans to study engineering beginning this fall.

The PEO STAR Scholarship is a $2,500 scholarship based on excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics and potential for future success.  The program is open to young women who are citizens or legal residents of the United States or Canada and who are graduating high school seniors at the time of application.  A student must be recommended by a PEO chapter.

The PEO Sisterhood, founded Jan. 21, 1869, at Iowa Wesleyan College of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is an international philanthropic and educational organization which promotes increased educational opportunities for women.  There are nearly 6,000 local chapters in the United States and Canada with almost 250,000 initiated members.  The PEO Sisterhood has provided over $366 million in financial assistance to more than 113,000 recipients.  The PEO Sisterhood also owns Cottey College, a fully accredited, private liberal arts and sciences college for women, with two-year and selected four-year programs located in Nevada and Missouri.

For additional information on the PEO STAR Scholarship, contact Olivet Willis, Chapter B president (atwillis927@aol.com) or Cheryl Clark, Chapter B PEO STAR Scholarship chairperson (cc1247@msn.com).

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Calera

Calera plans triple ribbon cutting for bakery, fitness, plant stores

Coronavirus

Pelham Public Library reopening its doors

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson adding more air-conditioned buses to fleet

280 Reporter

Camp named STAR Scholarship recipient

Columbiana

Godwin Brothers double up in Alabama Bass Trail South Division

Montevallo

Montevallo sustainability report gives overview of city’s progress

News

Kevin Finch named new Pelham Park Middle principal

Columbiana

Signs point to good things at Elvin Hill

Alabaster Main Story

Charges upgraded to murder for Alabaster suspects

News

South City Theatre announces October production

280 Main Story

Cinnaholic bakery’s grand opening sees ‘great response’

Alabaster Main Story

Church of the Highlands buys Greg’s Golf for Alabaster campus

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster’s annual shredding, e-recycling day set for Oct. 10

280 Main Story

Former Spain Park QB Nick Mullens has standout day for 49ers

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain, Spain Park set for important region battle in Game of the Week

Columbiana

Wildcats hold on despite Tiger rally

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson defense bottles up Mountain Brook in battle of top teams

280 Main Story

Pelham ground game leads to 47-28 victory against Chelsea

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson basketball coach helps give back to hurricane victims

280 Reporter

Dixon named SCS assistant superintendent of human resources

280 Reporter

BOE OKs annexation request for portion of CHHS campus

280 Main Story

SCS recognizes First-Year Teachers of the Year

Helena

Bywater Oyster Bar offering wine tasting Oct. 5

Calera

Calera’s game with Pell City canceled due to COVID-19