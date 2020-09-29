expand
September 29, 2020

The four suspects in a deadly Alabaster shooting have now been charged with murder. (File)

Charges upgraded to murder for Alabaster suspects

By Alec Etheredge

Published 11:31 am Tuesday, September 29, 2020

FROM STAFF REPORTS

ALABASTER – Charges have been upgraded for four suspects arrested in the deadly shooting of a man in Alabaster that also injured a woman.

Originally charged with attempted murder, the Alabaster Police Department announced on Tuesday, Sept. 29 the upgrade of charges for Anfernee Jordan Brown, 25, of Calera, Kajuan Robert Nelson Cassidy, 24, of Montevallo, Christian Dayne Thrift, 29, of Montevallo, and Vontarious Dameko Brown, 24, of Wilton.

Each is now being charged with reckless murder and intentional murder. All four were already being held on bonds totaling $300,000, but each additional charge brings a new bond of $150,000, for a total of $300,000 in new bonds.

“These new charges are the culmination of the investigation into the shooting that took place on Sept. 20 in the 400 block of Old Highway 31 that resulted in the serious injury of a young woman and the death of a young father.” said Alabaster Police Chief Curtis Rigney. “Our detectives have worked diligently on this case to bring justice to the victims and their families.”

According to Rigney, the incident happened at a party in Alabaster at about 1:30 a.m. on Old Highway 31 near 10th Avenue S.E. That’s when multiple shots were fired, leaving one woman and a male shot several times when police arrived.

The 27-year-old male was pronounced dead on the scene, while the female had serious injuries and was immediately taken to UAB Hospital.

If anyone has any additional information about this shooting, please call and speak to a detective at 205-663-7401 or Crime Stoppers 205-254-7777.

