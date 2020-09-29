expand
September 29, 2020

South City Theatre has released details about its October production and plans for upcoming performances. (File)

South City Theatre announces October production

By Emily Sparacino

Published 10:25 am Tuesday, September 29, 2020

FROM STAFF REPORTS

South City Theatre will stage the world premiere of “Puzzle With The Piazza” by Mark Dunn on Oct. 22, 23 and 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. in the conference room of the Associated General Contractors of Alabama in Irondale.

Tickets are $16 general admission and $13 for students under 18 and seniors over 60. Tickets are available online at Southcitytheatre.com/get-tickets, or reservations can be made by calling the box office at (205) 621-2128 and leaving a message.

Masks will be required for audience members, and all other Coronavirus protocols will be followed.

Why the new performance location and play title?

“The SCT facility is too small to allow for social distancing, so we are making changes to accommodate the new normal,” outgoing Artistic Director Sue Ellen Gerrells wrote in a press release. “In these challenging times, we are adding a bit of spice to the mix by rolling out an entire season of super-secret productions.”

SCT’s formerly announced season will move to 2021-22 when productions can be held in SCT’s space in Pelham again.

“Until then, we will announce dates, times, auditions and production titles approximately two months before performance dates,” Gerrells wrote. “We’ll be staging small cast shows, in various locations, throughout our 20th anniversary season, and we’re thrilled to be moving around the area to bring you the best theatrical experiences we can.”

Leading the 2020-21 season is the world premiere of “The Puzzle With The Piazza,” a full-length comedy-drama written by Mark Dunn.

It tells the story of a septuagenarian, who has one jigsaw puzzle among her large collection that she’s never worked.

The puzzle contains 3,000 pieces, and she has less than a day to finish it because poor health has forced her to move in with her younger sister—without her puzzles.

This gentle, bittersweet play explores the fragility of family ties and the often much stronger bonds of friendship that lattice the final years of life.

Led by South City’s incoming artistic director Donna Stinson Williamson, “Puzzle With The Piazza” boasts an impressive cast: Dianna Brown Murphree, Thomas Robinson, Katy Walker, Victoria Smith and Sally Montgomery.

“We are delighted to be partnering with the Associated General Contractors of Alabama on this inaugural production,” Gerrells wrote.

For more information, visit Southcitytheatre.com.

