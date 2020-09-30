expand
September 30, 2020

Thompson High School has released COVID-19 data for Sept. 21-25. (File)

Alabaster Schools releases COVID-19 data

By Alec Etheredge

Published 10:37 am Wednesday, September 30, 2020

FROM STAFF REPORTS

ALABASTER – With a recent return to five days a week of on campus instruction, Alabaster City Schools released COVID-19 data for the school zone on Tuesday, Sept. 30.

“The Alabaster City School System continues to analyze COVID-19 data pertaining to the safety and well-being of our students and employees,” read a release from ACS Superintendent Dr. Wayne Vickers.

The statistics for the week of September 21-25 are as follows. This information stated below was self-reported to the school system by the individual or the parent/guardian of the individual positive for COVID-19.

  • Twelve students tested positive for COVID-19, or 0.21% of our ACS on-campus student population.
  • Due to the potential of close-contact exposure,* 166 students were asked to quarantine, or 2.9% of our ACS on-campus student population.
  • Eight employees tested positive for COVID-19, or 1.0% of our ACS employee population.
  • Due to the potential of close-contact exposure,* 13 employees were asked to quarantine, or 1.6% of our ACS employee population.

*Close contact exposure is defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as being within six feet of distance for more than fifteen minutes of a person testing positive for COVID-19. 

“We will continue to follow our Roadmap to Reopening plan to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. As such, we ask parents and guardians and employees to be the first line of defense with daily screenings for symptoms,” the release read. “Please remind students to practice preventative measures through the use of facial coverings, social distancing, and proper hand hygiene in school and throughout the community.”

Those with symptoms of illness should remain at home and will be excused from school.

The Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama State Department of Education will soon begin to release specific figures by school system.

Until this dashboard is available, Alabaster City Schools will provide weekly summary data pertaining to positive cases and close-contact exposure among our students and employees.

