expand
Ad Spot

September 30, 2020

The Meadows Golf Course in Harpersville recently reopened after being shut down for 12 years. (Reporter photo/Keith McCoy)

COLUMN: A trip down memory lane at The Meadows

By Alec Etheredge

Published 12:19 am Wednesday, September 30, 2020

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor 

Waking up on Saturday mornings as a kid, most wanted to watch cartoons, eat Pop-Tarts or play video games, but for me it consisted of begging my dad to go play golf.

I still remember it like it was yesterday. I’d jump out of bed, especially when my grandfathers were in town because it was a guarantee they were going to the course, and I’d sprint down the stairs yelling, “Dad, can I go with y’all today?”

Growing up in Leeds, we lived right next to the old Terry Walker Golf and Country Club. I could walk there in a matter of minutes and play whenever I wanted to, so it wasn’t like I was deprived of the game.

But anytime I knew they were all going to a different course to play, I was nothing short of annoying in an attempt to tag along. Now being older, I realize that as dads and grandparents, they just wanted to go out, tell a few inappropriate jokes and have a few beers without any other responsibility.

My persistence, however, was a force to be reckoned with. Finally, one day I was able to convince my dad to let me tag along with he and both of my grandfathers to a place called The Meadows in Harpersville.

It was such a special day to spend time with three of my best friends playing the sport I love, and one of those memories you never forget.

We played the course sparingly between the late 1990s and early 2000s, and it’s one of the places I learned the game in addition to Terry Walker.

So when the course closed in 2008, it was a sad moment. It’s part of life to see some places that create memories dissolve, but that hit harder than most for me, especially since my home course of Terry Walker (Or River Oaks as it became known) closed a year earlier.

I also lost my grandfather on my dad’s side in 2007, while my dad started dealing with bad knees and a bad back. So all it once, I lost a lot of my childhood in a two-year span.

My grandfather on my mom’s side and I continued to play at Eagle Point, which is also now gone, and at Oak Mountain State Park, but I always missed those trips down to Harpersville to play at the Meadows.

But in 2017, we found out there was hope that the course may return. And after a few years of hammering out the details, cleaning up the facility and turning it back into a golf course, The Meadows opened its iconic gates again in September for the first time in 12 years.

And it’s in large part due to the work of Anthony Cardwell and his brother-in-law Donald Tate. Cardwell, under the company Cardwell Golf LLC, has a 20-year lease on the property and did a lot of the work to revive a course that had been taken over by trees.

Now, I will have the opportunity to take a trip down memory lane and share what a special place The Meadows has been to my life.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Montevallo

UM Board of Trustees votes to remove names from 2 campus buildings

Calera

Calera plans triple ribbon cutting for bakery, fitness, plant stores

Coronavirus

Pelham Public Library reopening its doors

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson adding more air-conditioned buses to fleet

280 Reporter

Camp named STAR Scholarship recipient

Columbiana

Godwin Brothers double up in Alabama Bass Trail South Division

Montevallo

Montevallo sustainability report gives overview of city’s progress

News

Kevin Finch named new Pelham Park Middle principal

Columbiana

Signs point to good things at Elvin Hill

Alabaster Main Story

Charges upgraded to murder for Alabaster suspects

News

South City Theatre announces October production

280 Main Story

Cinnaholic bakery’s grand opening sees ‘great response’

Alabaster Main Story

Church of the Highlands buys Greg’s Golf for Alabaster campus

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster’s annual shredding, e-recycling day set for Oct. 10

280 Main Story

Former Spain Park QB Nick Mullens has standout day for 49ers

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain, Spain Park set for important region battle in Game of the Week

Columbiana

Wildcats hold on despite Tiger rally

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson defense bottles up Mountain Brook in battle of top teams

280 Main Story

Pelham ground game leads to 47-28 victory against Chelsea

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson basketball coach helps give back to hurricane victims

280 Reporter

Dixon named SCS assistant superintendent of human resources

280 Reporter

BOE OKs annexation request for portion of CHHS campus

280 Main Story

SCS recognizes First-Year Teachers of the Year

Helena

Bywater Oyster Bar offering wine tasting Oct. 5