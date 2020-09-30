expand
September 30, 2020

Nedra Moore is the owner-operator of Creations Galore & Moore in Calera. (Contributed / Calera Main Street)

Creations Galore & Moore to open in Calera

By Staff Reports

Published 1:32 pm Wednesday, September 30, 2020

CALERA — Creations Galore & Moore, a bakery, will hold a grand opening at its historic downtown Calera location Friday, Oct. 2, Calera Main Street has announced.

Located at 8261 U.S. 31 in the Historic Main Street District, Creations Galore & Moore offers custom cakes, pastries and other sweets handmade by owner-operator Nedra Moore. A wife, mother, business owner and former network engineer, Nedra found her true passion in cake baking almost seven years ago.

“Baking cakes was something I fell into,” Moore said. “I’m not a baker by trade, I’m a baker by trial and error. While working in IT, I would design cakes for close family members and friends. Surprisingly — and unbeknownst to me — folks actually thought I had a knack for this.”

“For the last six years, Moore has been operating from her website and the word of mouth of pleased customers to create truly unique culinary designs for any occasion,” said Jackie Batson, executive director of Calera Main Street. “She is excited to bring all of her experience to a brick and mortar location here in the heart of Historic Downtown Calera!”

A grand opening and triple ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Oct. 2 for this and two other new Main Street businesses. The Ribbon Cutting will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Creations Galore & Moore’s new store front will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit Creationsgaloreandmoore.com, Facebook @CreationsGaloreandMooreLLC or call 205-229-8439.

