September 30, 2020

Donna Smith Langlois

Published 9:21 am Wednesday, September 30, 2020

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Donna Smith Langlois on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at the young age of 55.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Darryl Joseph Langlois.

Donna’s beautiful life will forever be cherished by her son, Parker Langlois; her parents, Lehman and Annette Tyler; sisters, Ramona and Greg Whitley, Susan Smith, and Kenneth and Misty Smith; nieces and nephews, Emery and Adrianna Wilder, Rebecca Wilder and Keith, Zach Smith, Evelyn Smith, Jordan Smith, Taylor Langlois, Braxton Davis, Madison, and Darren Langlois; great-nieces and nephews, Lily, Zoey, Hayden, Brynleigh, Ryker, and Ayzlynn; mother and father-in-law, Donald and Beverly Langlois; brother-in-law, Darren Langlois and sister-in-law, Vickie Davis.

Donna was an amazing daughter, sister, wife, mother, friend, and aunt. With a servant’s heart, she was happiest when volunteering and helping others. She made friends wherever she went; her smile and compassion were contagious.

A service of remembrance will be held Sunday, Oct. 4 from 1-3 p.m. at Bolton Funeral Home in Columbiana.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a contribution of love in Donna’s memory to the Westover Public Library Westover.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

