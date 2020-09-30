expand
September 30, 2020

Edward Anthony Davies

By Staff Reports

Published 9:25 am Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Edward Anthony Davies

Edward Anthony Davies passed into the arms of our Lord Monday, Sept. 28.

Born in Chicago in 1973, Ed’s family relocated to Alabama in 1978. Ed has been a resident of Montevallo ever since, including attending the University of Montevallo for an education in mass communication. Ed worked in the television industry for over two decades.

Ed was a kind soul that had a strong love for his family and neighbors. He was a devoted son that helped and supported his mother in times of need.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Margaret; father, Oliver; and eldest brother, Timothy.

He is survived by many including his brother, William; sister-in-law, Erica; nieces, Maya and Sophie; nephew, David; and grandnephew, Oliver.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Oct. 1 at Rockco Funeral Home (Montevallo) located at 3715 Highway 25 in Montevallo. Funeral service will begin at 1:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please offer donations to the American Diabetes Association or St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Montevallo.

 

