September 30, 2020

Dana McCreless is the owner of Main Street Fitness in Calera. (Contributed / Calera Main Street)

Main Street Fitness to open doors Oct. 2

By Staff Reports

Published 1:37 pm Wednesday, September 30, 2020

FROM STAFF REPORTS 

CALERA — Main Street Fitness has opened its doors in the Historic Main Street District of downtown Calera and will celebrate with a grand opening and ribbon cutting Friday, Oct. 2, Calera Main Street has announced.

Located at 8267 U.S. 31, Main Street Fitness offers customized functional fitness plans as well as a full-body workout where members can work together and motivate each other as they work toward their fitness goals.

“What I love most about our gym is that through functional fitness everyone can do it regardless of age, injuries or current fitness levels. It is for everyone—people who are just starting out and people who have trained for years.” co-owner and personal trainer Dana McCreless said. “The workouts can be modified for each person to help him or her safely become healthier and fitter. An added plus is you gain a support network. You can expect a full-body workout that combines elements of cardio, weightlifting, gymnastics, and core training through safe, effective, and efficient movements similar to those you use every day in life. And, because you never know what to expect, each workout promises an engaging, exciting experience every time you walk through the door—which is why we all love it.”

McCreless has her CrossFit-Level I certification as well as additional CrossFit education such as CrossFit scaling and CrossFit running. She co-owns Main Street Fitness with her husband, George, where she continues to pursue her passion for health, fitness and helping others.

“We’re excited to welcome Main Street Fitness and Dana’s passion to our rapidly-growing downtown area,” said Jackie Batson, executive director of Calera Main Street. “Main Street Fitness offers not only a great workout that changes daily, but a great support network too where members encourage and motivate each other as they work toward their goals together.”

Main Street Fitness currently offers classes each Monday through Thursday at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 3:45 p.m., 4:45 p.m. and 5:45 p.m., and each Friday at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 3:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. For more information, visit Facebook.com/Main-Street-Fitness-Calera or call 205-936-4965.

