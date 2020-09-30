expand
Ad Spot

September 30, 2020

The Pelham Panthers took down Helena in a dramatic five-set thriller on Tuesday, Sept. 29. (For the Reporter/Larry Dancy)

Pelham downs Helena in 5-set thriller

By Alec Etheredge

Published 1:19 pm Wednesday, September 30, 2020

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

HELENA – Rivals Pelham and Helena had another classic volleyball match on Tuesday, Sept. 29, with the Panthers sneaking out a 3-2, five-set victory against the Huskies.

Marking a region rivalry, the two teams have battled as two of the top teams in the state the last several years, and despite losing several starters the last couple of years, this year’s matchup was as thrilling as usual.

The Panthers won the first two sets and seemed to be en route to a 3-0 sweep, but Helena then found a rhythm and remained alive in the match with two-point wins in the third and fourth sets.

But in the final set, the Panthers somehow overcame losing momentum in the match and handled the exhaustion well to pick up a 15-11 victory and pull off an electrifying 3-2 match win.

In the opening set of the night, the Panthers seemed to be setting the tone early. Pelham jumped out to a 4-0 lead on serve and eventually extended that to 9-1 shortly after.

Helena fought back throughout the set, but never could erase the large early deficit, as the Panthers went on to kick off the night with a 25-18 win.

In the second set, neither team was able to hold serve for a long period of time, which kept it tight. While Pelham wasn’t playing as well as the first set and Helena was playing better, the Huskies couldn’t find that sustained success on serve needed.

The Panthers ended up capitalizing late with a short run of four points won on serve, which led to a 25-23 win and a 2-0 lead.

Despite the 0-2 hole, the Huskies felt as if they gained some confidence during the second set and knew they were just a couple of service points from being tied 1-1.

After a back-and-forth third set, the Huskies capitalized on that and finally found a rhythm at the service line to win eight points in a row to pull off a comeback 25-23 victory.

That was the start of two exciting sets that saw the Huskies come out on top. During the fourth set, the Huskies led by one point at different times early, but Pelham then won seven consecutive points to take a 17-12 advantage.

From there, however, Helena battled back with a strong stretch to eventually even the match at 25-25. From there, the two continued stave off set points, but the Huskies were able to gather a couple of leads late and closed out the set for a 29-27 victory.

In the tiebreaker set, the Huskies continued taking advantage of the momentum early. They jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead and put Pelham in a difficult spot with no momentum.

But something clicked for the Panthers after that. Helena didn’t win another point on serve the rest of the match, while the Panthers clawed back into it.

Eventually Pelham won five points in a row to take a late lead, before then closing out the 15-11 win.

In the lengthy match, Pelham got 14 or more kills from three different players. Hannah Schmucker had 14, Elizabeth Hayhurst had 15 and Courtney Proffit had 18.

Shay Walsh led the team with 19 digs, while Tammy Melendez and Jaden Jones each had 17. Beyond that Amore Marshall and Hayhurst each added 14 digs. Walsh also added 48 assists.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Reporter

Commission OKs grant funding application for new airport hangar

Calera

‘plant’ grand opening announced

Calera

Main Street Fitness to open doors Oct. 2

Calera

Creations Galore & Moore to open in Calera

Helena

Pelham downs Helena in 5-set thriller

280 Main Story

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey extends mask order to November

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Schools releases COVID-19 data

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools releases COVID-19 numbers

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools making upgrades to several schools

Montevallo

UM Board of Trustees votes to remove names from 2 campus buildings

Calera

Calera plans triple ribbon cutting for bakery, fitness, plant stores

Coronavirus

Pelham Public Library reopening its doors

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson adding more air-conditioned buses to fleet

280 Reporter

Camp named STAR Scholarship recipient

Columbiana

Godwin Brothers double up in Alabama Bass Trail South Division

Montevallo

Montevallo sustainability report gives overview of city’s progress

News

Kevin Finch named new Pelham Park Middle principal

Columbiana

Signs point to good things at Elvin Hill

Alabaster Main Story

Charges upgraded to murder for Alabaster suspects

News

South City Theatre announces October production

280 Main Story

Cinnaholic bakery’s grand opening sees ‘great response’

Alabaster Main Story

Church of the Highlands buys Greg’s Golf for Alabaster campus

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster’s annual shredding, e-recycling day set for Oct. 10

280 Main Story

Former Spain Park QB Nick Mullens has standout day for 49ers