September 30, 2020

Andrea Huff is the owner of plant, a botanical lifestyle shop and one of several new businesses opening up in Calera’s historic downtown area. (Contributed / Calera Main Street)

‘plant’ grand opening announced

Published 1:41 pm Wednesday, September 30, 2020

CALERA — A locally-owned and operated botanical lifestyle shop dubbed “plant” will hold its grand opening and ribbon cutting Friday, Oct. 2, the revitalization program Calera Main Street announced.

Located at 10876 Alabama 25 in the Historic Main Street District in downtown Calera, plant will offer upscale botanical arrangements as well as an extensive collection of unique gifts and home décor.

Said owner Andrea Huff, “plant has been a dream of mine for many years. Launching a new business during 2020 has certainly had its challenges but I would not change a thing. It is a real thrill to see it all come together. I love meeting every customer and helping them to pick out the perfect plant or gift.

“We knew we wanted to be a part of Calera Main Street,” Huff continued. “We can see the commitment and the sense of community fostered downtown and look forward to all the improvements already underway.”

A grand opening and triple ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Friday, Oct. 2 for plant and two other new Main Street businesses. The ribbon cutting will begin at 9:30 a.m.

“Andrea has a real gift for plants and decorating, and we are excited that our community now has the opportunity to shop Calera Main Street for all of their gifting needs,” said Jackie Batson, executive director of Calera Main Street. “This is just one more step in making downtown Calera a destination for all the citizens of South Shelby County.”

The shop is open for business Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. For more information, visit Facebook.com/plantcalera or call 205-319-7071.

