Asbury to host drive-thru Halloween Parade for families

NORTH SHELBY – A popular Halloween event will return to Asbury United Methodist Church this year, but in a different format to keep participants safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The church’s drive-thru Halloween Parade on Oct. 25 from 4-6 p.m. will feature decorated trunks, copious amounts of candy and boxed hot dog meals, all free to attendees.

“We normally do a trunk-or-treat every year, and it’s a huge initiative for us,” Communications Director Amy Gonzalez said. “Because of COVID-19 precautions, we decided instead of hosting our trunk-or-treat, we would host a Halloween parade.”

Instead of getting out of their cars and walking from trunk to trunk to collect candy, families will remain in their vehicles and drive through the parking lot, where church members and other participants who have created a themed trunk will bring candy to children in each vehicle as they pass.

Asbury’s in-house chef will prepare individual hot dog boxes for those who would like one during the parade. The boxes will be handed out while supplies last.

“We will supply all of the candy, which will be held in a quarantined area until the time of the event,” Gonzalez said. “You just drive around and enjoy the day and get in the spirit.”

In addition, a best trunk contest will be held, and prizes will be awarded.

The first-place prize will be a $100 gift certificate to Top Golf, the second-place prize will be free Wednesday night dinners from the church for the remainder of the year, and the third-place prize will be Chick-fil-A gift cards.

Anyone who wants to decorate a trunk for the parade may register at Asburyonline.org.

Gonzalez said families may also pick up Faith Builder Boxes during the parade.

Asbury’s Faith Builder Boxes contain faith-based activities for families to complete together at home.

“This is a concept we began when we weren’t having in-person worship,” Gonzalez said. “We provide resources for them so they can take them home and work on them when they can. This is another free ministry we provide to families to keep their faith going and growing.”

Families may reserve a Faith Builder Box at Asburyonline.org.