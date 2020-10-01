HES fundraising through Dance Fit event

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA — Helena Elementary School is raising money to fund new Chromebooks for students through a fun and engaging event called Dance Fit.

“Our goal is to raise $40,000 for Chromebooks, Chromebook carts and other technology needs for our school,” HES Principal Mary Anderson said.

The fundraiser kicks off on Oct. 13 when parents and students can begin raising money or sharing the school’s campaign, then the Dance Fit event will take place on Oct. 22.

“We are so excited for this fundraiser, because it will be fun for all of our students,” Anderson said. “They will all take part in the character education program, all participate in the dance fit event and get a needed boost of school spirit.”

All students will be allowed to participate in the Rocky Ridge Dance Fit regardless of financial contribution to the fundraiser.

The event is fitness based and will feature an engaging character development lesson, as well as the high-energy dance event where students will get to have a fun period of physical education and entertainment.

The fundraiser is designed to raise the money in a crowdfunding manner. Parents will register their students through FunRun.com, the sponsor for the event, and will then be asked to share the fundraiser with friends and family and asked to donate if they are able to do so.

“This year, more than ever, we need additional funds to provide an excellent educational experience for all of our students,” Anderson said. “And if we reach our goal Mrs. Dunham and I have agreed to get slimed.”

More information about the fundraiser and event will be released by HES as the kickoff date approaches.