Pelham to host Music in the Park Oct. 4 and 18

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM — Parents and children will have two opportunities to get out and enjoy the beautiful weather as Pelham Parks and Recreation hosts “Music in the Park” on Oct. 4 and 18.

The event is one of the first big gatherings as the fall season comes in, and may be one of the first times that many families have an opportunity to get out and enjoy being around others safely.

Both days of the event will be held at the Pelham City Park Football Field where guests can set up lawn chairs or bring blankets to sit on and enjoy the company and the sweet sounds of music in an outdoor setting.

There will be different music acts for each day of the event.

On Oct. 4, guests will be treated to the warm sounds of blues and jazz act The Sassy Brown Band, featuring Lauren “Sassy” Brown. This Alabama based act plays a variety of lively and high spirited numbers sure to have guests tapping their feet and dancing.

At the Oct. 18 event, guests will hear from jazz act Take 7—a local group sure to provide eclectic sounds and entertainment for guests.

According to Parks and Rec Assistant Director Alicia Walters, creating fun entertainment that families can safely enjoy while getting to explore the city they live in is the goal that Pelham Parks and Rec is always trying to achieve, especially during the current climate.

Walters said there would be markings present to ensure safe social distancing, and masks will be required following Federal and State health guidelines.

More information about the event can be found at Pelhamalrecreation.com.