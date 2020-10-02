expand
Ad Spot

October 2, 2020

David Charles Logan

By Staff Reports

Published 9:45 am Friday, October 2, 2020

David Charles Logan
Wilton

David Charles Logan, of Wilton, born Nov. 2, 1960, entered eternal rest at his home on Sunday, Sept. 27.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Martha Logan of Wilton and son, Jessie Lane Logan of Albertsville.

He is survived by his daughter, Tasha LaRae Logan of Thorsby; a grandson of Albertsville; sister Diane and Rex McKinney of Calera; brother Steve and Shelly Logan of Wilton; sister Lorrie and Barry Reeser of Shelby; and many nephews, nieces and many great nieces and nephews.

David had a kind and loving heart. People that knew him loved him. We will miss him deeply and will keep him in our hearts.

Memorial Service will be Tuesday, Oct. 6 at Upper Room Church, 656 Co. Rd. 8, Montevallo. Friends and family at 6 p.m. Service will be held at 7 p.m. Food following service.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries