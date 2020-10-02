Glenn Edward Woods
Glenn Edward Woods passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29.
He is survived by his wife, Frances Woods, two daughters, Delene Beck (Scott) and Stefanie Wilson (Joseph); three grandchildren, Mitchell Beck, Ashlyn Beck and Cullen Wilson; sister, Patty Woods Bunch (Ron); brother, Gerald Woods (Paulette); and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was born on Sept. 12, 1940 in Oneonta and was a graduate of Jones Valley High School.
There will be a private family graveside service.