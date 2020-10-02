Hoover cancels Treat Night event

HOOVER – The city of Hoover has canceled its Halloween event previously scheduled for the evening of Thursday, Oct. 29.

“As an alternative to hosting the annual Hoover Hayride and Family Night at Veterans Park, the city of Hoover planned to create a Hoover Treat Night for the community as a way to enjoy the fall season,” Events Assistant Brittany Toole wrote in an email. “Although many precautions were planned to ensure the safety for participants and attendees, due to continually evolving recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control specifically related to traditional holiday celebrations, we will not be hosting the event at this time.”

Hoover Treat Night was to be held at the Hoover Met Concourse instead of Veterans Park, the usual site of Hoover Hayride and Family Night, a popular event that draws hundreds of people each year.

“We are saddened that we will not be able to gather at this time, but are already planning for the return of the Hoover Hayride and Family Night in 2021,” Toole wrote. “We hope Hoover residents can find safe, alternative ways to enjoy this time.”

To follow future city event updates, visit Hooveral.org or the City of Hoover Facebook page.

For more information on holiday celebrations during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit Cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.