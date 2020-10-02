Marriages for the week of Oct. 4, 2020
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Sept. 21-28:
-Jacqueline Diego Sandoval to Giovani Rene Gonzalez Hernandez.
-Martha Young to Peter John Cole.
-Dawn Villnave to Melissa Marie Turcotte.
-James White to Kristy Michelle Hesse.
-Leshonda Nelson to Robert Eugene Allen.
-Kevin Bunn to Christen Marie Smith.
-Michael Inabinett to Barbara Ann Tabb.
-Tommy Ferguson to Donna Kay Howell.
-Nina Hearon to Jerome Leonard Jefferson.
-Hope Corley to Christian Luke Henderson.
-Grant Parker to Kaitlyn Lee Hunter.
-Nathan Stephenson to Gabrielle Leigh Macke.
-Jennifer Bray to Edward Ollie Murphree.
-Kathy Jones to Dana Scott Maxfield.
-Nicole Sutton to Taunya Ann Greenough.
-Keelan Allman to Macie Elizabeth Crumpton.
-Naboth Chimbala to Tabu Sinyengo.
-Taylor Horst to Joseph Taylor McCord.
-Lindy Cooper to Turner Michael Herron.
-Patrick McDowell to Taylor Brooke McCullough.
-Kiara Williams to Michael Chase.
-Teresa Phillips to Robert Franklin Weimorts.
-Franklin Mendieta to Maria F. Obando.
-Hamilton Carpenter to Kathryn D. Andrea Sparks.
-Bobby Parker to Taylor Ann King.
-Perrion Davis to Chrisshay Terryona Judge Hill.
-Kimberlee Krubinski to Trevin Martin Rider.
-Lauren Wilson to Logan Grantham Bailey.
-Cassidy Ballard to Jessica Nichole Dixon.
-Mariah Garcia to Keneth Josue Rodriguez Jobel.
-Natalie Remine to Joshua Aaron Braden.
-Aubrey Best to Jerrod Russell Plummer.
-Joseph Surrett to Kristen Lee Stumpf.
-Devin Sims to Seth Nathaniel Scott.
-Kevin Joiner to Andrea Lynn Carter.
-Christopher McGhee to Cierra Mackenzie Myrick.
-John Lucas to Misti Elizabeth Bishop.
-Kevin Limbaugh to Andrew Scott Odom.