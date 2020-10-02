expand
October 2, 2020

Marriages for the week of Oct. 4, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 6:13 pm Friday, October 2, 2020

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Sept. 21-28:

-Jacqueline Diego Sandoval to Giovani Rene Gonzalez Hernandez.

-Martha Young to Peter John Cole.

-Dawn Villnave to Melissa Marie Turcotte.

-James White to Kristy Michelle Hesse.

-Leshonda Nelson to Robert Eugene Allen.

-Kevin Bunn to Christen Marie Smith.

-Michael Inabinett to Barbara Ann Tabb.

-Tommy Ferguson to Donna Kay Howell.

-Nina Hearon to Jerome Leonard Jefferson.

-Hope Corley to Christian Luke Henderson.

-Grant Parker to Kaitlyn Lee Hunter.

-Nathan Stephenson to Gabrielle Leigh Macke.

-Jennifer Bray to Edward Ollie Murphree.

-Kathy Jones to Dana Scott Maxfield.

-Nicole Sutton to Taunya Ann Greenough.

-Keelan Allman to Macie Elizabeth Crumpton.

-Naboth Chimbala to Tabu Sinyengo.

-Taylor Horst to Joseph Taylor McCord.

-Lindy Cooper to Turner Michael Herron.

-Patrick McDowell to Taylor Brooke McCullough.

-Kiara Williams to Michael Chase.

-Teresa Phillips to Robert Franklin Weimorts.

-Franklin Mendieta to Maria F. Obando.

-Hamilton Carpenter to Kathryn D. Andrea Sparks.

-Bobby Parker to Taylor Ann King.

-Perrion Davis to Chrisshay Terryona Judge Hill.

-Kimberlee Krubinski to Trevin Martin Rider.

-Lauren Wilson to Logan Grantham Bailey.

-Cassidy Ballard to Jessica Nichole Dixon.

-Mariah Garcia to Keneth Josue Rodriguez Jobel.

-Natalie Remine to Joshua Aaron Braden.

-Aubrey Best to Jerrod Russell Plummer.

-Joseph Surrett to Kristen Lee Stumpf.

-Devin Sims to Seth Nathaniel Scott.

-Kevin Joiner to Andrea Lynn Carter.

-Christopher McGhee to Cierra Mackenzie Myrick.

-John Lucas to Misti Elizabeth Bishop.

-Kevin Limbaugh to Andrew Scott Odom.

