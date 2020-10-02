Sheriff’s reports for the week of Oct. 4, 2020

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Sept. 10-19:

Sept. 10

-Sexual abuse from the 2800 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby.

-Sexual abuse from the 100 block of Paradise Lane, Shelby.

-Domestic violence-assault third degree from the 6000 block of Shelby County 22, Montevallo.

Sept. 11

-Identity theft from the 6600 block of Whitetail Drive, Birmingham. $14.03 was stolen via debit card.

-Reckless endangerment from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea at Walmart.

-Miscellaneous information from the 1000 block of Brookhighland Lane, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 2500 block of Forest Lakes Lane, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from the 800 block of Shelby County 438, Wilsonville. Six transactions totaling $45,580 were reported.

-Incident from the 400 block of Mountain View Drive, Wilsonville. Suspected GHB in two bottles was confiscated.

-Disorderly conduct, resisting arrest from the 8000 block of Shelby County 26, Columbiana.

Sept. 12

-Theft of property from the 3200 block of Buck Horn Cove, Birmingham. A 2016 Hyundai Sonata valued at $16,000 was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 200 block of Shelby County 307, Shelby. A utility trailer valued at $1,500 was stolen.

-Domestic violence-assault third degree from Morris Estates Drive, Columbiana.

Sept. 13

-Miscellaneous incident from the 52000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver.

-Death investigation from the 5200 block of Jameswood Lane, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 300 block of Bethlehem Church Road, Shelby.

-Discharging firearm into an occupied dwelling from the 500 block of Baron Circle, Chelsea. A window was damaged.

-Missing person from the 6200 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 1000 block of Belvedere Cove, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-assault, domestic violence-strangulation from the 0 block of Chism Circle, Montevallo.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication from the 7300 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. Klonopin (4.5 count, 1 milligram) was confiscated.

-Menacing from the 100 block of Shelby County 478, Leeds.

-Incident from the 0 block of Little Rock Drive, Alabaster.

Sept. 14

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 800 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham. Two loaded Magpull Glock 17 magazines valued at $100 and a pair of Costa Del Mar sunglasses valued at $350 were stolen; a rear window on a 2010 Ford F-150 was damaged.

-Theft of property from the 1000 block of Stone Briar Lane, Birmingham. $1,480 in Google Play cards were stolen.

-Property damage from the 4700 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A 2019 Chevy Tahoe was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from Sheila Point, Shelby.

-Incident from Shelby County 61, Wilsonville. Suspected marijuana (2 grams) and a pipe with residue were confiscated.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A firearm was recovered.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 3000 block of Spring Creek Road, Montevallo. Two catalytic converters valued at $400 were stolen.

-Theft of property second degree from Shelby County 10 near Shelby County 270, Montevallo. A Glock .40-caliber handgun valued at $500 was stolen.

-Burglary, theft of property fourth degree from the 500 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham. Jogging pants valued at $30 and hair extensions valued at $5 were stolen.

-Death investigation from the 1300 block of Willow Oaks Drive, Wilsonville. A firearm with magazine and 15 9-millimeter rounds was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Marijuana in a plastic baggy (less than 1 gram) and a glass bowl with residue were confiscated.

-Medical event from the Shelby County Courthouse, Columbiana.

Sept. 15

-Burglary third degree from the 5500 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A window was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 55 and Seven Bark Road, Pell City, Alabama. Little baggies filled with cotton used for drugs were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from Shelby County 55 and Seven Bark Road, Pell City, Alabama. Suspected marijuana (0.2 gram) was confiscated.

-Incident from the 300 block of Reach Court, Birmingham.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 3000 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea. A 2011 Ford Fusion was stolen.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 3000 block of Shelby County 22, Montevallo.

-Missing person-adult from the 1000 block of Hastings Circle, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 300 block of Arabian Road, Columbiana. DVD evidence was recovered.

-Incident from U.S. 31 and Shelby County 142, Calera.

-Attempting to elude, resisting arrest from Shelby County 55 and Seven Bark Road, Pell City, Alabama.

-Harassing communications from the 1000 block of Belvedere Cove, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Rockford Road, Pelham. A utility trailer valued at $1,500 was stolen.

Sept. 16

-Theft from credit or debit card from an unknown location. Charges totaled $619.84.

-Domestic investigation from the 2400 block of Osceola Drive, Birmingham.

-DUI from U.S. 280 and Highland Lakes Drive, Birmingham.

-Civil dispute from Capstone Towing, the 900 block of Triple G Drive, Alabaster.

-Theft of property fourth degree from The Garden Market, 4600 block of Alabama 119, Montevallo. Smoked cheddar (two 8-ounce packages valued at $16), gouda cheese (two 8-ounce packages valued at $14) and a 9.5-ounce package of bruschetta jack cheese valued at $12 were stolen.

-Harassing communications from the 2600 block of Buckboard Road, Birmingham.

-Receiving stolen property from the 2400 block of Shelby County 47, Columbiana. A 9-millimeter pistol with three bullets and a fanny pack were recovered.

-Domestic investigation from the 2300 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Property damage from the 1000 block of Shelby County 440, Chelsea. A front bumper was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 300 block of Dusty Hollow Road, Columbiana.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from Alabama 145 and Shelby County 61, Wilsonville. A baggy containing a crystal-like substance (0.1 gram); baggy containing a green leafy substance (0.1 gram); a black zipper pouch containing a metal spoon, scales, straw and numerous plastic baggies; and two opened suboxone packages containing suboxone strips were confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Cerrito Place, Wilsonville.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Highland View Drive, Birmingham. $3,000 was stolen via a fraudulent transaction.

-Burglary third degree, theft of property second degree from the 5300 block of Shelby County 55, Wilsonville. A Ruger American 6.5 firearm, Remington 7400 270 and Remington 7400 30-06 were stolen.

-Harassing communications from the 300 block of Ewin Street, Montevallo.

Sept. 17

-Disorderly conduct, public intoxication from Looney Road at Eureka Acres Drive, Columbiana.

-Harassment from the 1200 block of Shelby County 441, Wilsonville.

-Civil dispute from Almond Way, Columbiana.

-Criminal trespass from the 100 block of Wild Ivy Lane, Maylene.

-Criminal tampering, violation of domestic violence protection order from the 100 block of Chestnut Lane, Helena. A cable line valued at $500 was cut.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 100 block of Willow Branch Lane, Chelsea.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from an unnamed location. A used syringe that tested positive for meth was confiscated.

-Incident from the 20 block of Christy Drive, Shelby.

-Miscellaneous information from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39, Columbiana.

-Violation of a protection from abuse order, harassment third degree from the 5300 block of South Shades Crest Road, Bessemer.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Robertson Road, Wilsonville.

-Domestic violence third degree, criminal mischief third degree from Alabama 25 at Hylton Road, Wilsonville. A 2020 Hyundai Elantra was damaged.

-Incident from the 100 block of Kirksey Road, Wilsonville.

-Sodomy from the 100 block of Cotton Trace, Maylene.

-Incident from the 100 block of Spider Lily Lane, Maylene.

Sept. 18

-Promoting prison contraband from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A small plastic baggy containing suspected marijuana (6.9 grams) was confiscated.

-Criminal mischief second degree from the 5000 block of Post House Lane, Birmingham. A garage door sustained $600 in damages.

-Harassment from the 0 block of Ruby Drive, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous information from the 100 block of Missionary Ridge, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A Coach wallet valued at $80, U.S. currency totaling $100, Social Security card and BCBS insurance cards were stolen.

-Incident from the 56000 block of Alabama 25, Leeds.

-Incident from the 0 block of Shelby County 478, Leeds.

-Domestic investigation from the 500 block of Sunset Lake Lane, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. Approximately 2.6 grams of a crystal-like substance was confiscated.

-Harassment from the 10000 block of Chelsea Road, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 400 block of Shelby County 474, Leeds.

-Incident from the 200 block of Horseback Trail, Shelby.

Sept. 19

-Theft of property from Shadow Drive, Saginaw. A safe valued at $200, jewelry valued at $10,000 and other items totaling $1,305 were stolen.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from U.S. 280 and Shelby County 43. A marijuana blunt was recovered.

-Incident from the 100 block of Vick Drive, Wilsonville.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Two suboxone strips and a straw with white powdery residue were confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Pintaro Drive, Montevallo.