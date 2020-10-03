expand
October 3, 2020

Cornerstone downs Coosa Valley in county rivalry

By Alec Etheredge

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

HARPERSVILLE –After struggling early in the season and picking up two forfeit wins, the Cornerstone Chargers have now won their first head-to-head game of the season after taking down county rival Coosa Valley 60-18 on Friday, Oct. 2.

After a back-and-forth early start to the game that saw the Chargers fall behind 12-7, they bounced back to outscore Coosa Valley 53-11 the rest of the game to pull away for the easy victory.

The Rebels struck first on a completed pass for a touchdown to take a 6-0 lead, but the Chargers had an answer on a 6-yard score from Christian Chapman to quickly take the lead at 7-6 following the PAT.

Coosa Valley came right back with what was a solid start offensively and scored on its second drive with a drive down the field in a hurry. After starting at their own 25-yard line, the Rebels marched down the field and punched in a quarterback sneak to regain the lead at 12-7.

But on the ensuing kickoff, Chapman received it and took it to the house to give Cornerstone a 13-12 lead, and this time, it was a lead the Chargers didn’t relinquish the rest of the night.

Shortly after, Cornerstone’s Cole Davis recovered a fumble. That set up Chapman’s third touchdown of the night, as he made it 19-12 Chargers.

Cornerstone added to that lead just a few seconds later when Lane Bailey came up with an interception that he was able to return to the house for a touchdown to make the score 27-12 in favor of the Chargers.

That became the halftime score, and propelled the Chargers in the win.

Early in the second half, Coosa Valley was hoping to climb back into the game with a quick score, but instead, Cornerstone piled on two more scores to make it 40-12 in the third quarter.

From there, the Chargers tacked on three more scores, while the Rebels could only find the end zone once more in the 60-18 loss.

