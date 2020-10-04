expand
Ad Spot

October 4, 2020

Evan Smith had a remarkable night for the Oak Mountain Eagles on Friday in a 48-17 win against Spain Park to easily become one of this week's SCR Stars of the Week. (For the Reporter/Neal Wagner)

SCR Stars of the Week

By Alec Etheredge

Published 9:36 pm Sunday, October 4, 2020

Normally we name our SCR Stars of the Week at the end of the Shelby County Football Show each week, but with surgery scheduled for Monday, I won’t be able to do the show this week and wanted to make sure we still honored the top players from a busy week of region play this past Friday.

Take a look at the special performances from Friday night below:

Conner Harrell, quarterback, Thompson: Finished 19-of-22 passing for 314 yards and two touchdowns in Thompson’s 38-9 win over Vestavia Hills.

Sam Reynolds, athlete, Thompson: Finished with 119 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Ryan Peppins, athlete, Thompson: Ran back the opening kick off 98 yards for a touchdown and had nine receptions for 156 yards and another two touchdowns.

Evan Smith, quarterback, Oak Mountain: Smith had a touchdown in all facets of the offense, posting at least one receiving, one rushing and one passing touchdown in a 48-17 win against Spain Park. He finished 6-of-8 passing with 68 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 100 yards rushing on nine carries and 42 yards receiving on one touchdown catch.

Judah Tait, running back, Oak Mountain: Posted 140 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

Gabe Gamble, running back, Pelham: He ran for 107 yards on 11 carries, including the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter that put the Panthers ahead for good in a 34-18 win against Wetumpka.

Dylan Peterson, running back, Pelham: Peterson finished with 91 yards and a touchdown for the Panthers in the win.

Will Lankford, quarterback, Pelham: Finished with 49 rushing and 79 passing yards, but was especially key with his two touchdowns.

Collier Blair, running back, Chelsea: Ran for 97 yards and two touchdowns for Chelsea in a 56-0 win against Woodlawn.

Luke Reebals, running back, Briarwood: Ran 16 times for a jaw-dropping 199 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Lions to a 42-19 win against Shades Valley on the road.

Shelby County defense: Made two key interceptions against Central-Tuscaloosa in a 17-14 win. Kaden Cardwell and Isaac Goodman were the two who made the big plays.

Kai Barnett, kicker, Shelby County: Made the game-winning field goal with 1:53 to play.

Joseph Anderson, running back, Montevallo: Anderson finished with a remarkable 217 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries to help lead the Bulldogs to a 29-28 win over West Blocton.

Gio Hernandez, kicker, Montevallo: Hernandez sit the game-winning kick through the uprights as time expired for the Bulldogs to lead them to a one-point win.

Cole Dennis and Kavounte Britton, defense, Montevallo: Both had double digit tackles with Britton posting 12 and Dennis adding 10.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Briarwood, Mountain Brook set for battle to stay atop region standings

280 Main Story

Predictions: Big region showdowns set for this Friday

Calera

Injuries, Miscues Cost Calera in 35-27 Loss to Stanhope Elmore

280 Main Story

Chelsea wins homecoming with 56-0 victory against Woodlawn

280 Main Story

Briarwood pulls away from Shades Valley for region win

Montevallo

Montevallo kicks last-second field goal to down West Blocton

News

Pelham off to best start since 2006 after win at Wetumpka

Columbiana

Wildcats top Central by 3

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson extends winning streak to 11 by beating Vestavia

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain runs for 346 yards in dominant win against Spain Park

280 Main Story

Club presents first donation to OMES for new playground equipment

280 Main Story

HIPPY USA preps parents, kids for kindergarten

280 Main Story

Chelsea Library shares October program plans

280 Main Story

Hoover cancels Treat Night event

280 Reporter

Samaniego appointed to CALEA Commission

280 Reporter

Asbury to host drive-thru Halloween Parade for families

Helena

Helena’s Old Cahaba neighborhood to host ‘Witches Ride’

Helena

Turning in his badge: Folmar announces retirement as Helena Police Chief

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Bed Bath & Beyond to close by end of 2020

Helena

Helena FBC to host fall festival event Oct. 28

Helena

HES fundraising through Dance Fit event

Helena

Helena residents come together for Fall Cleanup Day

Columbiana

Group to host BBQ drive-thru for frontline workers

Columbiana

Impact Food Drive underway until Nov. 1