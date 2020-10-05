expand
October 6, 2020

Allison recognized for 28 years of public service

Published 7:08 pm Monday, October 5, 2020

Shelby County Commissioner Lindsey Allison has been presented with the Tenure in Office Award by the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA) for her 28 years of service to county government and the state of Alabama. The award was presented this August at the Association’s 92nd Annual Convention.

“Commissioner Allison deserves the gratitude of all Alabamians for her dedication to public service and his personal sacrifice,” said 2020-2021 ACCA President Randy Vest. “Considering the extraordinary challenges county commission members face every day, Commissioner Allison has continuously served her constituents with honor and pride, and she deserves a pat on the back from everyone in Shelby County.”

ACCA annually presents the Tenure in Office Award to honor commission members who have served for at least 16 years in office. The award is given for four-year increments thereafter.

The Association of County Commissions of Alabama is a statewide organization speaking for all 67 counties with ONE voice. It promotes improved county government services in Alabama, offers educational programs for county officials and their staff members, administers insurance programs for county governments and employees, offers legal advice, and represents the interests of county government before state and federal organizations and agencies.

