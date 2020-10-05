expand
October 5, 2020

Alabamians have more time to participate in the 2020 Census as operations will continue through Oct. 31. (File)

Census data collection deadline extended to Oct. 31

By Emily Sparacino

Published 2:20 pm Monday, October 5, 2020

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Those who have not completed their 2020 Census forms have several more weeks to participate.

“As a result of court orders, the Oct. 5, 2020 target date is not operative, and data collection operations will continue through Oct. 31, 2020,” read a United States Census Bureau statement sent to census takers and included in a press release Oct. 2. “Employees should continue to work diligently and enumerate as many people as possible. Contact your supervisor with any questions.”

As of Oct. 4, Alabama’s self-response rate was 63.3 percent, compared to the national self-response rate of 66.7 percent, according to 2020Census.gov. Alabama’s percentage of housing units enumerated was 97.6, compared to the U.S. total of 99.6.

State leaders, including Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, have made a push for maximum participation in the 2020 Census, which will play an integral role in program funding, congressional representation and economic development in Alabama.

Funding for programs related to health care, education, housing assistance, infrastructure development and more is tied in some form to census data, according to Census.alabama.gov.

The population count taken in the 2020 Census will determine the allocation of the 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. States with population losses or slow growth are at risk of losing seats.

In addition, Census Bureau data is considered by business and industry as valuable, unbiased data collected by a neutral third party, meaning an improvement in a community’s Census data could lead to additional retail and restaurant growth and increased economic development.

Alabamians can fill out the 10-question Census online at my2020Census.gov, by phone at 1-844-330-2020 or by traditional paper form. Socially distanced door-to-door census takers are also targeting households statewide that have been identified as current non-participants. Any information given in the 2020 Census is protected by strict federal law.

For more information, visit Alabama2020census.com.

