Edward Frank Plemons

Pelham

Edwin Frank Plemons, 83, of Pelham, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Ed was born September 16, 1937 in Dalton, Georgia to parents Willard Plemons and Myrtle Kell Plemons of Ellijay, Georgia.

Preceding Ed in death were his parents; daughter, Lisa Kinyon; and son, Tyler Kell Plemons.

Survivors include Ed’s wife of 38 years, Kathy Plemons; his sons, Phil Plemons (Lisa) and Andrew Angel (Melissa); sisters, Betty Foster and Barbara Jones; brother, Bill Plemons; five granddaughters, Amelia Mahfood (Andrew), Allie Plemons, Analea Angel, Kylie Angel, and Molly Kinyon; and many devoted nieces and nephews.

Ed graduated from Ellijay High School in 1955. After working in the sawmills, he moved to Atlanta, Georgia and worked at Lockheed Martin while attending Atlanta Technical College (Georgia Tech) receiving a Building Construction degree in 1962. He became a member of the U.S. Army Log Command and through the years enjoyed many reunions with his Army brothers.

After his Army service, Ed was employed with Associated Distributors and West Building Materials (1968-1984) in Atlanta serving as President and COO for many years. His employment next took him to Roanoke, Virginia with Moores Building Materials as VP of Operations and later to Oviedo, Florida with Croft Metals. In 1994, he took a position as President of Gardner Asphalt at Tampa, FL. He moved to Pelham in 1996 working for Moore-Handley as Director of Merchandising until the company’s closing.

For the past 25 years, Ed has been a proud resident of Pelham and has been an integral part of the community. He loved The Lord Jesus Christ and his deep commitment was evident throughout his life. He has been a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Pelham and has served six different Baptist churches during his lifetime as deacon, Sunday school teacher, a missionary sponsor, and on numerous committees. He has also been active as a volunteer with Boy Scouts, Pelham High School’s athletics and music department, and has been an avid fan of Georgia Tech football.

Special thanks and appreciation to Amedysus Hospice, UAB Neurology Department, and caregivers Dinah Dension, Ky Elders, Ron Clark, and Shon Hale; as well as friends Emily Blout, Jean Column, Laura Ford, Alice Hill, and Ellen Neely.

The family greeted friends from 1-2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4 at Ridout’s Southern Heritage Funeral Home in Pelham, immediately followed by a service of remembrance for Ed Plemons at 2 p.m. at the funeral home’s chapel. The gravesite committal service was Sunday, Oct. 4 at Middleton Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery in Ohatchee.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial gifts to the Tyler Kell Plemons Scholarship Award Fund or to First Baptist Church of Pelham, Fbcpelham.org.