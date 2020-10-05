expand
Ad Spot

October 5, 2020

John Richard Cook

By Staff Reports

Published 3:21 pm Monday, October 5, 2020

John Richard Cook
Wilsonville

John Richard Cook, age 73, of Wilsonville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4 at Shelby Baptist Medical Center in Alabaster.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7 at Graham Memorial Cemetery with Katie Robertson officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be immediately following the service at the graveside.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sandra Cook McAtee

Survivors include his wife, Linda Mattison Cook; daughter, Nicole Helmers (Hank); son, John Chadwick Cook (Amy) and four grandchildren, Austin Helmers, Caroline Cook, Garrett Helmers and Mattison Helmers.

Mr. Cook was born May 27, 1947 in York to the late John Murvin Cook and Olene Richards Cook. He was a member of Columbiana Methodist Church and a retired district manager of Alabama Power Company.

Honorary Pallbearers are retired Alabama Power employees.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorials to Alzheimer’s Association, 117 A Longwood Drive SE, Huntsville, AL 35801.

 

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Census data collection deadline extended to Oct. 31

280 Main Story

Briarwood, Mountain Brook set for battle to stay atop region standings

280 Main Story

Predictions: Big region showdowns set for this Friday

Calera

Injuries, Miscues Cost Calera in 35-27 Loss to Stanhope Elmore

280 Main Story

Chelsea wins homecoming with 56-0 victory against Woodlawn

280 Main Story

Briarwood pulls away from Shades Valley for region win

Montevallo

Montevallo kicks last-second field goal to down West Blocton

News

Pelham off to best start since 2006 after win at Wetumpka

Columbiana

Wildcats top Central by 3

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson extends winning streak to 11 by beating Vestavia

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain runs for 346 yards in dominant win against Spain Park

280 Main Story

Club presents first donation to OMES for new playground equipment

280 Main Story

HIPPY USA preps parents, kids for kindergarten

280 Main Story

Chelsea Library shares October program plans

280 Main Story

Hoover cancels Treat Night event

280 Reporter

Samaniego appointed to CALEA Commission

280 Reporter

Asbury to host drive-thru Halloween Parade for families

Helena

Helena’s Old Cahaba neighborhood to host ‘Witches Ride’

Helena

Turning in his badge: Folmar announces retirement as Helena Police Chief

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Bed Bath & Beyond to close by end of 2020

Helena

Helena FBC to host fall festival event Oct. 28

Helena

HES fundraising through Dance Fit event

Helena

Helena residents come together for Fall Cleanup Day

Columbiana

Group to host BBQ drive-thru for frontline workers