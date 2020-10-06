expand
Ad Spot

October 6, 2020

2020 Public Safety Awards recipients recognized

By Emily Sparacino

Published 12:41 pm Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Numerous law enforcement officers and firefighters in Shelby County were honored for their exemplary service during The Shelby County Chamber’s 2020 Public Safety Awards program held virtually on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 30.

The recipients of this year’s awards represented departments and agencies in Alabaster, Calera, Chelsea, Columbiana, Harpersville, Helena, Hoover, Montevallo and Pelham.

“All of us who live here in Shelby County appreciate the outstanding quality of life we’re fortunate to have,” Chamber President and CEO Kirk Mancer wrote in a press release. ‘A significant aspect of that quality of life is the safe environment which is created by the outstanding men and women who serve in law enforcement and as firefighters. In hosting these 2020 Safety Awards—and recognizing the 2020 recipients from each department—we also want to acknowledge the tremendous teamwork that goes into a successful public safety department.”

Recipients of the 2020 Public Safety Awards include:

  • Officer James Watkins, Alabaster Police Department.
  • Officer Adam Booth, Dispatcher Katie Cain, Officer Jesse Deerman and Dispatcher Heather Portera, Calera Police Department.
  • Officer Kevin Perry, Columbiana Police Department.
  • Officer Michael Prader, Helena Police Department.
  • Officer Scott Shirley, Hoover Police Department.
  • Investigator Dustin Gray, Montevallo Police Department.
  • Officer Lee Tibbetts, Pelham Police Department.
  • Investigator Rufus Williams, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
  • Battalion Chief David Lash, Alabaster Fire Department.
  • Capt. Stephen Gunnels, Cahaba Valley Fire and EMR District.
  • Lt. Chris Wood, Calera Fire Department.
  • Remembering Fire Chief Wayne Shirley, Chelsea Fire and Rescue.
  • Chief Heath Confer, Harpersville Fire Department.
  • Capt. Brian Ryder, Helena Fire Department.
  • Lt. Eric O’Neal, Hoover Fire Department.
  • Lt. Matt Maples, Pelham Fire Department.

Award nominees were submitted by their respective departments with individual profiles that included information about their professional experience, accomplishments and community impact.

Under normal circumstances, award recipients are honored at an in-person luncheon before an audience of their colleagues and guests, but COVID-19 necessitated a virtual format this year.

“We reached out to all of the public safety departments throughout Shelby County to encourage them to join us for this event so we could recognize the work which they do in helping to make Shelby County one of the safest in the state of Alabama,” wrote Pari Barzegari, the Chamber’s director of community and career development.

The program was sponsored by Southwest Water Company and co-sponsored by The UPS Store and Caldwell Mill and Turner Promotions.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

2020 Public Safety Awards recipients recognized

Alabaster Reporter

Chaplain shares heart attack story in hopes of emphasizing importance of seeking care

News

Pelham man’s bond revoked after repeated drug trafficking arrests

Columbiana

Miss SCHS tradition continues with Wilder

280 Reporter

Allison recognized for 28 years of public service

Business

Helena Hollow’s The Patch opens with new activities for 2020

280 Main Story

Census data collection deadline extended to Oct. 31

280 Main Story

Briarwood, Mountain Brook set for battle to stay atop region standings

280 Main Story

Predictions: Big region showdowns set for this Friday

Calera

Injuries, Miscues Cost Calera in 35-27 Loss to Stanhope Elmore

280 Main Story

Chelsea wins homecoming with 56-0 victory against Woodlawn

280 Main Story

Briarwood pulls away from Shades Valley for region win

Montevallo

Montevallo kicks last-second field goal to down West Blocton

News

Pelham off to best start since 2006 after win at Wetumpka

Columbiana

Wildcats top Central by 3

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson extends winning streak to 11 by beating Vestavia

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain runs for 346 yards in dominant win against Spain Park

280 Main Story

Club presents first donation to OMES for new playground equipment

280 Main Story

HIPPY USA preps parents, kids for kindergarten

280 Main Story

Chelsea Library shares October program plans

280 Main Story

Hoover cancels Treat Night event

280 Reporter

Samaniego appointed to CALEA Commission

280 Reporter

Asbury to host drive-thru Halloween Parade for families

Helena

Helena’s Old Cahaba neighborhood to host ‘Witches Ride’