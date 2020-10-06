expand
Ad Spot

October 6, 2020

Club holds drive-thru pizza party for cancer survivors

By Scott Mims

Published 4:17 pm Tuesday, October 6, 2020

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer 

COLUMBIANA — Members of the Novella Club of Columbiana literally had a heart for cancer survivors this year, as on Sept. 28, club members gave a heart-shaped pizza to survivors in lieu of the club’s annual Cancer Survivor Dinner.

The dinner is normally held indoors with a well-known speaker and a musical guest, but this year, due to COVID-19, club members opted for a drive-thru-style ceremony under the portico of First Baptist Church of Columbiana.

“This year because of the COVID outbreak, we are pinned down and we can’t do anything like that, but we didn’t want those cancer survivors, our friends that we’ve been seeing year after year after year, (to be forgotten),” said Novella Club Vice President Bonnie Atchison. “This time we thought we would do a drive-thru birthday party.”

The heart-shaped pizzas were donated by Kevin Walkup with Papa Murphy’s Pizza, and nearly 50 survivors lined up to participate. Small tubs of chocolate chip cookie dough also were donated.

Club members handed out the food from a safe distance by placing it in the trunk or through the car window. Each survivor received curbside service and a goody bag.

“In the goody bag was little trinkets, masks and bottles of hand sanitizer and things that they could use, plus little bits of candy,” Atchison said. “They were thrilled absolutely to death. They just mean the world to all of us.”

Each cancer survivor received a note that read, “Thank you for coming to our 2020 Survivor Dinner. So glad you are here! This is what you may call our ‘Make Do Birthday Party.’ God willing, we will be back next year. You continue to be in our hearts and prayers.”

Each year, the club asks local churches of all denominations for the names of cancer survivors, and a dinner invitation is sent out to each person on the list.

Members of the Novella Club of Columbiana are Bonnie Atchison, Sherry Atkinson, Chestine Carden, Angie Driskell, Lynn Horton, Pam Johnson, Sallie Lawshe, Stacy Walkup, Dedra Cahela, Gayle Watts, Christy Mullins and Agnes Poole.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Reporter

Shelby County Schools releases next round of COVID-19 numbers

Columbiana

Club holds drive-thru pizza party for cancer survivors

280 Main Story

2020 Public Safety Awards recipients recognized

Alabaster Reporter

Chaplain shares heart attack story in hopes of emphasizing importance of seeking care

News

Pelham man’s bond revoked after repeated drug trafficking arrests

Columbiana

Miss SCHS tradition continues with Wilder

280 Reporter

Allison recognized for 28 years of public service

Business

Helena Hollow’s The Patch opens with new activities for 2020

280 Main Story

Census data collection deadline extended to Oct. 31

280 Main Story

Briarwood, Mountain Brook set for battle to stay atop region standings

280 Main Story

Predictions: Big region showdowns set for this Friday

Calera

Injuries, Miscues Cost Calera in 35-27 Loss to Stanhope Elmore

280 Main Story

Chelsea wins homecoming with 56-0 victory against Woodlawn

280 Main Story

Briarwood pulls away from Shades Valley for region win

Montevallo

Montevallo kicks last-second field goal to down West Blocton

News

Pelham off to best start since 2006 after win at Wetumpka

Columbiana

Wildcats top Central by 3

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson extends winning streak to 11 by beating Vestavia

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain runs for 346 yards in dominant win against Spain Park

280 Main Story

Club presents first donation to OMES for new playground equipment

280 Main Story

HIPPY USA preps parents, kids for kindergarten

280 Main Story

Chelsea Library shares October program plans

280 Main Story

Hoover cancels Treat Night event

280 Reporter

Samaniego appointed to CALEA Commission