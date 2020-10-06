expand
Ad Spot

October 7, 2020

Sam Swiney, pictured above with family, received 57 percent of the vote to defeat Robin Schultz in the Hoover City Council Place 2 runoff Tuesday night. (Contributed)

Hoover runoff results: Swiney secures seat to defeat Schultz

By Scott Mims

Published 10:22 pm Tuesday, October 6, 2020

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer 

HOOVER — Sam Swiney came out on top in the runoff race for Hoover City Council Place 2, beating out Robin Schultz on Tuesday night, Oct. 6.

Swiney received 1,643 votes, or 57 percent, while Schultz received 1,236 votes, or nearly 43 percent, of the total vote.

“I’d like to congratulate Sam Swiney on winning the race for Hoover City Council Place 2,” read a post on Schultz’s Facebook page Tuesday night. “Now that the race is over, I hope you’ll join me in supporting Sam in his role as councilor, as well as the remaining Council members and the mayor.”

Added Schultz, “I would like to thank all of those who supported me and my campaign, especially those front line workers…This was NOT a solo effort.”

Swiney could not immediately be reached for comment as of Tuesday night.

As many as five candidates were originally vying for the Place 5 seat, which was vacated by Gene Smith, who ran against mayoral incumbent Frank Brocato. Brocato was re-elected in a landslide victory.

In addition to Brocato, Swiney will serve alongside Curt Posey (Place 1), John Lyda (Place 3), Mike Shaw (Place 4), Derrick Murphy (Place 5), Casey Middlebrooks (Place 6) and Steve McClinton (Place 7).

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Hoover runoff results: Swiney secures seat to defeat Schultz

News

Coram, Wash win in Pelham

Alabaster Main Story

Cole wins runoff for Alabaster City Council Ward 5 seat

Columbiana

Mitchell wins Columbiana mayor runoff

280 Reporter

Shelby County Schools releases next round of COVID-19 numbers

Columbiana

Club holds drive-thru pizza party for cancer survivors

280 Main Story

2020 Public Safety Awards recipients recognized

Alabaster Reporter

Chaplain shares heart attack story in hopes of emphasizing importance of seeking care

News

Pelham man’s bond revoked after repeated drug trafficking arrests

Columbiana

Miss SCHS tradition continues with Wilder

280 Reporter

Allison recognized for 28 years of public service

Business

Helena Hollow’s The Patch opens with new activities for 2020

280 Main Story

Census data collection deadline extended to Oct. 31

280 Main Story

Briarwood, Mountain Brook set for battle to stay atop region standings

280 Main Story

Predictions: Big region showdowns set for this Friday

Calera

Injuries, Miscues Cost Calera in 35-27 Loss to Stanhope Elmore

280 Main Story

Chelsea wins homecoming with 56-0 victory against Woodlawn

280 Main Story

Briarwood pulls away from Shades Valley for region win

Montevallo

Montevallo kicks last-second field goal to down West Blocton

News

Pelham off to best start since 2006 after win at Wetumpka

Columbiana

Wildcats top Central by 3

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson extends winning streak to 11 by beating Vestavia

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain runs for 346 yards in dominant win against Spain Park

280 Main Story

Club presents first donation to OMES for new playground equipment