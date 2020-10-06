Hoover runoff results: Swiney secures seat to defeat Schultz

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

HOOVER — Sam Swiney came out on top in the runoff race for Hoover City Council Place 2, beating out Robin Schultz on Tuesday night, Oct. 6.

Swiney received 1,643 votes, or 57 percent, while Schultz received 1,236 votes, or nearly 43 percent, of the total vote.

“I’d like to congratulate Sam Swiney on winning the race for Hoover City Council Place 2,” read a post on Schultz’s Facebook page Tuesday night. “Now that the race is over, I hope you’ll join me in supporting Sam in his role as councilor, as well as the remaining Council members and the mayor.”

Added Schultz, “I would like to thank all of those who supported me and my campaign, especially those front line workers…This was NOT a solo effort.”

Swiney could not immediately be reached for comment as of Tuesday night.

As many as five candidates were originally vying for the Place 5 seat, which was vacated by Gene Smith, who ran against mayoral incumbent Frank Brocato. Brocato was re-elected in a landslide victory.

In addition to Brocato, Swiney will serve alongside Curt Posey (Place 1), John Lyda (Place 3), Mike Shaw (Place 4), Derrick Murphy (Place 5), Casey Middlebrooks (Place 6) and Steve McClinton (Place 7).