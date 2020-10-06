expand
Ad Spot

October 6, 2020

Mary Frances Gay Turnbloom

By Staff Reports

Published 12:33 pm Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Mary Frances Gay Turnbloom
Calera

Mary Frances Gay Turnbloom, age 78, a lifelong resident of Calera, passed away Monday, Oct. 5.

The visitation will be from 12-2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 7 at Calera Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with Bro. Hal Warren and Billy Turnbloom officiating. Burial will follow at Shelby Memory Gardens. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

She was born on Oct. 20, 1941 to the late J.C. and Ruth Gay.

Mrs. Turnbloom is preceded in death by her parents, J.C. and Ruth Gay; and son, Bobby Jay Turnbloom.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Bobby Ray Turnbloom; daughter, Lisa Turnbloom Ellison (Dusty) of Wilsonville; son, Barry Ray Turnbloom (Debbie) of Calera; special pet, Crimson; grandchildren, David Ellison, Corey Turnbloom (Jennifer), Rachel Hannon (Adam), Dustin Ellison, Jake Turnbloom (friend Taylor Sumners), and Jared Turnbloom (friend Katlyn Burroughs); great grandchildren, Jackson Ray Turnbloom, Lane Hannon, Millie Turnbloom, and Lincoln Hannon; sisters, Jimmie Ruth Watts and Brenda Matthews; and brother, Tommy Gay (Marie).

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

2020 Public Safety Awards recipients recognized

Alabaster Reporter

Chaplain shares heart attack story in hopes of emphasizing importance of seeking care

News

Pelham man’s bond revoked after repeated drug trafficking arrests

Columbiana

Miss SCHS tradition continues with Wilder

280 Reporter

Allison recognized for 28 years of public service

Business

Helena Hollow’s The Patch opens with new activities for 2020

280 Main Story

Census data collection deadline extended to Oct. 31

280 Main Story

Briarwood, Mountain Brook set for battle to stay atop region standings

280 Main Story

Predictions: Big region showdowns set for this Friday

Calera

Injuries, Miscues Cost Calera in 35-27 Loss to Stanhope Elmore

280 Main Story

Chelsea wins homecoming with 56-0 victory against Woodlawn

280 Main Story

Briarwood pulls away from Shades Valley for region win

Montevallo

Montevallo kicks last-second field goal to down West Blocton

News

Pelham off to best start since 2006 after win at Wetumpka

Columbiana

Wildcats top Central by 3

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson extends winning streak to 11 by beating Vestavia

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain runs for 346 yards in dominant win against Spain Park

280 Main Story

Club presents first donation to OMES for new playground equipment

280 Main Story

HIPPY USA preps parents, kids for kindergarten

280 Main Story

Chelsea Library shares October program plans

280 Main Story

Hoover cancels Treat Night event

280 Reporter

Samaniego appointed to CALEA Commission

280 Reporter

Asbury to host drive-thru Halloween Parade for families

Helena

Helena’s Old Cahaba neighborhood to host ‘Witches Ride’