October 6, 2020

The drugs pictured were confiscated upon the arrest of Leslie, who was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine. (Contributed / Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force)

Pelham man’s bond revoked after repeated drug trafficking arrests

By Staff Reports

Published 5:30 am Tuesday, October 6, 2020

FROM STAFF REPORTS 

COLUMBIANA — A Pelham man’s bond was revoked at the request of the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force after multiple arrests for drug trafficking within a 30-day period, the Task Force announced this week.

On Aug. 24, Pelham Patrol Officers arrested 33-year-old Cody Duane Leslie of Pelham for the charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana first degree, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Leslie was released upon posting his $116,000 bond from the Shelby County Jail.

Leslie

On Sept. 19, Calera Patrol Officers arrested Leslie for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana first degree, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Leslie was once again released from the Shelby County Jail after posting a $21,000 bond.

On Sept. 21, Thorsby Police Officers arrested Leslie for trafficking in methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Leslie was released from the Thorsby Police Department after posting a $36,250 bond.

After learning of the above arrests, the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force requested the district attorney review Leslie’s bonds for the previous arrests and that such bonds be revoked. At the time of his bond revocation arrest, he was additionally charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana first degree, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

As of today, Cody Leslie remains in the Shelby County Jail without bond.

“It was clearly a busy 31 days for Mr. Leslie,” said Capt. Clay Hammac, Commander of the Drug Task Force. “However, thanks to the assistance from our partnering law enforcement agencies and our district attorney, Mr. Leslie will no longer be free to bring dangerous drugs into our communities until he is released by the courts…which may be a very long wait for him.”

Added Hammac, “We hope the message remains clear, if a drug dealer comes to Shelby County to sell drugs in our communities, we will pursue him and we will work tirelessly to see that he spends a very long time in prison!”

Pelham man's bond revoked after repeated drug trafficking arrests

