expand
Ad Spot

October 7, 2020

In Christ there is no east or west

By Staff Reports

Published 8:26 pm Wednesday, October 7, 2020

By MICHAEL J. BROOKS / Guest Columnist 

Note: This is an opinion column.

It was a unique experience when Simon came to see me. “I’m Jewish, and I want to attend your church,” he said. “Is this alright?”

Simon explained that he’d married a Roman Catholic and they decided to compromise and come to Baptist worship.

I’m not making this up, nor can I explain it! But, of course, I assured Simon he’d be welcomed any time the door was open. And he and his wife became faithful attenders.

I thought of this lately when reading again about the Jew and Gentile issue in the first century. These groups didn’t get along very well, and animosity and misunderstanding continued after the church was established. Some Jewish believers thought Gentiles (non-Jews) should convert to Judaism before coming to Christ. And some Jewish believers thought the Old Testament dietary laws, among others, should be brought into the church. The apostle Paul taught that we’re made right before God through faith, not through the law, and there is no distinction between Jew and Gentile. All are “one in Christ Jesus” (Galatians 3:11, 28).

It took the early church a little time before they “got it.”

It occurred to me that this issue isn’t an issue today. I don’t know of any Jew/Gentile controversy in our mostly Gentile churches.

My generation faced another issue: black and white.

He was a teacher in a local school. He told his students that he, an African-American man, wouldn’t be allowed to attend some of the churches in the city. The students disbelieved, so he decided to show them. The next Sunday he attempted to enter a church, but the ushers turned him away. The following Sunday he returned with a CNN camera crew! The church made headlines throughout the nation.

The pastor was my friend. I called to offer my support and see if I could help in any way. He’d long been a proponent of his church having an open door. He loved his people. He wanted the church to deal with the crisis appropriately and to move forward. With his prayerful leadership the church did so, and the issue became a non-issue. And I think the racial issue remains a non-issue for churches I know. We believe God is no respecter of persons and we must offer friendship to people from all ethnicities and nationalities. The church decries racism.

It occurred to me that my generation experienced a “fiery test” just like the early church did.

Now we move on to other challenges, such as regathering and ministering in days after COVID.

I’m grateful we serve a savior who recognizes that our minds and hearts sometimes fall short of truth, and who patiently leads us through every crisis.

Reflections is a weekly devotional column written by Michael J. Brooks, pastor of the Siluria Baptist Church in Alabaster. The church’s website is Siluriabaptist.com.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

News

Birmingham Bulls will play 2020-21 season

280 Main Story

Taste of Shelby County 2020: What buying a ‘Golden Ticket’ means

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster church opens annual pumpkin patch

280 Main Story

Hoover runoff results: Swiney secures seat to defeat Schultz

News

Coram, Wash win in Pelham

Alabaster Main Story

Cole wins runoff for Alabaster City Council Ward 5 seat

Columbiana

Mitchell wins Columbiana mayor runoff

280 Reporter

Shelby County Schools releases next round of COVID-19 numbers

Columbiana

Club holds drive-thru pizza party for cancer survivors

280 Main Story

2020 Public Safety Awards recipients recognized

Alabaster Reporter

Chaplain shares heart attack story in hopes of emphasizing importance of seeking care

News

Pelham man’s bond revoked after repeated drug trafficking arrests

Columbiana

Miss SCHS tradition continues with Wilder

280 Reporter

Allison recognized for 28 years of public service

Business

Helena Hollow’s The Patch opens with new activities for 2020

280 Main Story

Census data collection deadline extended to Oct. 31

280 Main Story

Briarwood, Mountain Brook set for battle to stay atop region standings

280 Main Story

Predictions: Big region showdowns set for this Friday

Calera

Injuries, Miscues Cost Calera in 35-27 Loss to Stanhope Elmore

280 Main Story

Chelsea wins homecoming with 56-0 victory against Woodlawn

280 Main Story

Briarwood pulls away from Shades Valley for region win

Montevallo

Montevallo kicks last-second field goal to down West Blocton

News

Pelham off to best start since 2006 after win at Wetumpka

Columbiana

Wildcats top Central by 3