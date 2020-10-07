expand
Ad Spot

October 7, 2020

What’s the right thing to do this Halloween?

By Staff Reports

Published 8:29 pm Wednesday, October 7, 2020

FROM STAFF REPORTS / Editorial

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak comes the most fitting holiday—Halloween. But with it also comes the concern of what to do this year.

Do we trick or treat, go to the pumpkin patch or attend our church’s fall event? Like everything else during this pandemic, there is no right answer.

But, if we’ve learned anything during this pandemic, people are going to do what they want to do.

And if it’s done safely, then who are we to keep anyone from having a good time this Halloween? If we can go to school, play sports, go to work, go to the grocery store and do other activities in a safe manner, there is no reason we can’t get through Halloween in similar fashion.

In a recent poll conducted by us here at the Reporter, 83 percent of parents said they were planning to allow their children to trick or treat this year.

And while some may not agree or think that is the responsible thing to do this year, you also have the choice not to do so.

Children have been going to school, most back to five days a week now, and would likely be safer trick-or-treating than in school halls and classrooms if done correctly.

And several parents and neighborhoods have already shared plans for more community events that will make it as safe as possible.

Different ideas include pre-packaged bags of treats and community-wide events that will help children from walking door-to-door to reach into a bucket and grab random candy that others have touched before them. And if there is traditional trick-or-treating, many houses are planning to give the candy rather than let kids take the candy, which is normally the case on a normal year as well.

Just like with anything else right now, it won’t be normal. But with a mask, a little sanitizer and some creative minds, there is no reason this Halloween shouldn’t be as spooky as usual and maybe even spookier.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

News

Birmingham Bulls will play 2020-21 season

280 Main Story

Taste of Shelby County 2020: What buying a ‘Golden Ticket’ means

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster church opens annual pumpkin patch

280 Main Story

Hoover runoff results: Swiney secures seat to defeat Schultz

News

Coram, Wash win in Pelham

Alabaster Main Story

Cole wins runoff for Alabaster City Council Ward 5 seat

Columbiana

Mitchell wins Columbiana mayor runoff

280 Reporter

Shelby County Schools releases next round of COVID-19 numbers

Columbiana

Club holds drive-thru pizza party for cancer survivors

280 Main Story

2020 Public Safety Awards recipients recognized

Alabaster Reporter

Chaplain shares heart attack story in hopes of emphasizing importance of seeking care

News

Pelham man’s bond revoked after repeated drug trafficking arrests

Columbiana

Miss SCHS tradition continues with Wilder

280 Reporter

Allison recognized for 28 years of public service

Business

Helena Hollow’s The Patch opens with new activities for 2020

280 Main Story

Census data collection deadline extended to Oct. 31

280 Main Story

Briarwood, Mountain Brook set for battle to stay atop region standings

280 Main Story

Predictions: Big region showdowns set for this Friday

Calera

Injuries, Miscues Cost Calera in 35-27 Loss to Stanhope Elmore

280 Main Story

Chelsea wins homecoming with 56-0 victory against Woodlawn

280 Main Story

Briarwood pulls away from Shades Valley for region win

Montevallo

Montevallo kicks last-second field goal to down West Blocton

News

Pelham off to best start since 2006 after win at Wetumpka

Columbiana

Wildcats top Central by 3