expand
Ad Spot

October 8, 2020

The Shelby County Shindig is coming Oct. 10 to the Grande Hall at Columbiana’s Old Mill Square. The venue was moved indoors due to heavy rain in the forecast. (Contributed)

UPDATE: Shindig moved indoors for Saturday

By Scott Mims

Published 11:58 am Thursday, October 8, 2020

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer 

COLUMBIANA — The Shelby County Shindig bluegrass showcase, which is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 10, will move indoors to the Grande Hall at Old Mill Square due to expected inclement weather.

The event was originally set to take place outdoors in Old Mill Square Park, but heavy rain in the forecast for Saturday forced the change of plans.

“We’re going to do our best to make it a family friendly, free event for the folks in Columbiana and Shelby County,” said Shelby County Arts Council Executive Director Bruce Andrews. “The venue is quite airy and big, so it’s not a very compressed situation, but safety is a concern so we’re getting the word out any way we can.”

Times have not changed, and doors will open at 10 a.m. followed by performances from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. The Shindig will be a scaled-down version of what was originally planned, and chairs will be spaced apart in order to implement social distancing. Those in attendance are asked to wear a mask for public safety reasons.

Drink service is limited to bottled drinks, and attendees will find food trucks parked outside. Also, David Hockney’s exhibit in the EBSCO Fine Art Gallery will debut on the same day.

The following COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed:

“The Shelby County Arts Council is taking every precaution to protect visitors during this event. Face masks and hand sanitizer will be provided to visitors upon request. Hand sanitizer stations will be available around the building. We encourage visitors to observe social distancing etiquette while inside the building. If you think you may be sick or believe you have contracted COVID leading up to the event, we encourage you to stay home.”

For more information, visit Shelbycountyshindig.com.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Columbiana

UPDATE: Shindig moved indoors for Saturday

News

Birmingham Bulls will play 2020-21 season

280 Main Story

Taste of Shelby County 2020: What buying a ‘Golden Ticket’ means

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster church opens annual pumpkin patch

280 Main Story

Hoover runoff results: Swiney secures seat to defeat Schultz

News

Coram, Wash win in Pelham

Alabaster Main Story

Cole wins runoff for Alabaster City Council Ward 5 seat

Columbiana

Mitchell wins Columbiana mayor runoff

280 Reporter

Shelby County Schools releases next round of COVID-19 numbers

Columbiana

Club holds drive-thru pizza party for cancer survivors

280 Main Story

2020 Public Safety Awards recipients recognized

Alabaster Reporter

Chaplain shares heart attack story in hopes of emphasizing importance of seeking care

News

Pelham man’s bond revoked after repeated drug trafficking arrests

Columbiana

Miss SCHS tradition continues with Wilder

280 Reporter

Allison recognized for 28 years of public service

Business

Helena Hollow’s The Patch opens with new activities for 2020

280 Main Story

Census data collection deadline extended to Oct. 31

280 Main Story

Briarwood, Mountain Brook set for battle to stay atop region standings

280 Main Story

Predictions: Big region showdowns set for this Friday

Calera

Injuries, Miscues Cost Calera in 35-27 Loss to Stanhope Elmore

280 Main Story

Chelsea wins homecoming with 56-0 victory against Woodlawn

280 Main Story

Briarwood pulls away from Shades Valley for region win

Montevallo

Montevallo kicks last-second field goal to down West Blocton

News

Pelham off to best start since 2006 after win at Wetumpka