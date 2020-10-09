expand
October 9, 2020

Helen Etress Baker

By Staff Reports

Published 2:38 pm Friday, October 9, 2020

Helen Etress Baker
Shelby

Helen Etress Baker, age 90, of Shelby, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8.

The visitation will be from 1:30-2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 11 at Bay Springs Baptist. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with Rev. Cody Bearden officiating. Burial will follow at Bay Springs Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mrs. Baker worked at Bell South as a telephone operator. She was a housewife and a mother of four and a member of Bay Springs Baptist Church. She was married for 46 years and graduated SCHS in 1947.

Mrs. Baker is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph H. Baker; son, Ralph H. Baker Jr.; parents, Alex Etress (Pearl); siblings, Inez Davis (Cecil), Blonnie Johnston (Jack), Odell Tidmore (Rudy), A.E. Codger Etress (Faye), James Buddy Etress (Leona), Laston Etress; granddaughter, Jennifer Castleberry.

She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Castleberry (Larry), Donna Martin (Ronnie); Denise Benson (Steve); seven grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

